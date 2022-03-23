U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

Atossa Therapeutics to Present at the Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • ATOS
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.

SEATTLE, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to develop innovative medicines in oncology and infectious disease with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, today announces that management will participate at the Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, which is being held March 28-30, 2022.

Dr. Steven Quay, President and CEO and Kyle Guse, CFO and General Counsel will present a corporate overview which will become available on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 9:00am ET.

Investors can view the presentation on the investor relations section of the Company’s web site beginning on March 28, 2022 or by registering for the conference here.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in oncology and infectious diseases with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with estimated patent lives, any variation between interim and final clinical results, actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa including those needed to commence and continue studies of AT-H201, AT-301 and Endoxifen, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, estimated market size of drugs under development, the safety and efficacy of Atossa’s products, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others such as patent rights, whether reduction in Ki-67 or any other result from a neoadjuvant study is an approvable endpoint for oral Endoxifen, and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

Company Contact:
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.
Kyle Guse, CFO and General Counsel
Office: (866) 893-4927
kyle.guse@atossainc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Core IR
Office: (516) 222-2560
ir@atossainc.com

Source: Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.


