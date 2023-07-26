AtriCure (ATRC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

AtriCure (ATRC) reported $100.92 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.4%. EPS of -$0.12 for the same period compares to -$0.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $97.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.27, the EPS surprise was +55.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AtriCure performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

United States Revenue- Pain management : $12.59 million compared to the $12.17 million average estimate based on two analysts.

International Revenue- Pain management : $0.44 million compared to the $0.19 million average estimate based on two analysts.

United States Revenue- Total ablation : $50.96 million compared to the $48.22 million average estimate based on two analysts.

International Revenue- Total ablation : $9.54 million versus $9.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.

United States Revenue- Total : $84.90 million versus $81.83 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change.

International Revenue- Appendage management : $6.48 million compared to the $6.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year.

United States Revenue- Open ablation : $27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.4%.

International Revenue- Open ablation : $7.72 million compared to the $7.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.3% year over year.

United States Revenue- Minimally invasive ablation : $11.37 million compared to the $10.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.

International Revenue- Minimally invasive ablation : $1.38 million compared to the $1.81 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.

United States Revenue- Appendage management : $33.94 million compared to the $36.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year.

International- Total: $16.02 million versus $15.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.7% change.

Shares of AtriCure have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

