AtriCure: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MASON, Ohio (AP) — AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mason, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $106.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $30.4 million, or 66 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $399.2 million.

AtriCure expects full-year earnings in the range of 74 cents to 82 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $459 million to $466 million.

AtriCure shares have fallen 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $34.18, a decrease of 19% in the last 12 months.

