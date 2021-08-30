U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,528.79
    +19.42 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,399.84
    -55.96 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,265.89
    +136.39 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.99
    -11.16 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.17
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.40
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9570
    +0.0720 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,566.86
    -1,743.64 (-3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.43
    +25.57 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.19 (+0.54%)
     

Atrion Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 11%

Atrion Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrion Corporation (Nasdaq ATRI) today announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend from $1.75 per share to $1.95 per share. Specifically, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.95 per share on its outstanding shares of Common Stock. This dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021.

Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. The Company’s website is www.atrioncorp.com.

Contact:

Jeffery Strickland

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(972) 390-9800



