AudioEye, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AEYE) top owners are retail investors with 43% stake, while 25% is held by private equity firms

The considerable ownership by retail investors in AudioEye indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

50% of the business is held by the top 6 shareholders

Insider ownership in AudioEye is 22%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 43% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Private equity firms, on the other hand, account for 25% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of AudioEye.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AudioEye?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in AudioEye. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at AudioEye's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in AudioEye. Sero Capital is currently the company's largest shareholder with 25% of shares outstanding. With 7.7% and 7.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Carr Bettis and Keith Kosow are the second and third largest shareholders. Carr Bettis, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Top Key Executive. Furthermore, CEO David Moradi is the owner of 4.8% of the company's shares.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of AudioEye

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in AudioEye, Inc.. Insiders have a US$27m stake in this US$120m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 43% stake in AudioEye. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 25% stake in AudioEye. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

