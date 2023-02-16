U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

Aurora Mobile Partners with Shengshi Dalian Automobile to Explore Automobile Butler Service Market

Aurora Mobile Limited
·6 min read
Aurora Mobile Limited
Aurora Mobile Limited

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced it has signed a strategic agreement with Shanghai Shengshi Dalian Automobile Services Co., Ltd. (“Shengshi Dalian Automobile”). The Company’s intelligent push notification solution JPush will help Shengshi Dalian Automobile optimize customer engagement and interaction in order to stand out in the automobile butler service market.

China’s automobile butler service market has been growing very fast in recent years and has great potential. After almost a decade of exploration in the market, Shengshi Dalian Automobile has become a leading automobile butler service platform that connects vehicle owners and service providers with a complete supply chain, innovative service model and strong digital capabilities. Shengshi Dalian Automobile continues to improve its service offerings and now provides a variety of butler services through its app, including maintenance services, designated driving, destination pick-up, non-accident road rescue, vehicle annual inspection-related agency service, and other premium services. These extensive services require a lot of messaging to facilitate customer engagement and deliver an optimal customer experience.

JPush makes messaging delivery more intelligent and convenient. JPush enables rapid notification SDK integration and delivers notifications within milliseconds to support full coordination across the service network of Shengshi Dalian Automobile. In addition, JPush’s architecture that has been proven to be able to support tens of billions of daily visits ensures that Shengshi Dalian Automobile is able to provide stable service to its users.

Shengshi Dalian Automobile app covers a great number of diverse service providers, including traffic supervision platforms, vehicle manufacturers, banks, insurance companies, map navigation systems, intelligent vehicle systems, vehicle service platforms, airlines and the three major telecom operators, to provide comprehensive automobile butler services.

In order to ensure that users can use different communication terminals to access real-time notifications about the progress of various services and get convenient reliable experience, JPush provides top-class intelligent push notification services to Shengshi Dalian Automobile app. JPush fully supports various operating systems including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp and WinPhone, and is compatible with JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, HONOR, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu and ASUS. It helps Shengshi Dalian Automobile carry out multi-channel messaging to jointly build a closed-loop vehicle service ecosystem.

With new opportunities emerging post COVID-19, Shengshi Dalian Automobile continues to iterate and innovate its technologies to improve service quality and operational efficiency and implement digital transformation in all operational fields such as user classification, service procedures and post-service scenarios to optimize its business-to-consumer service system.

Leveraging JPush’s accurate user profiling capabilities, Shengshi Dalian Automobile app can track user responses and conduct analysis after the delivery of notifications and develop marketing strategies and execution plans for consumers with customized service programs. This helps Shengshi Dalian Automobile integrate service resources and improve user stickiness. Meanwhile, Shengshi Dalian Automobile can use the comprehensive user profiles to support its business expansion to partner with more service providers and jointly develop the automobile butler service ecosystem that benefits all the market participants.

With its accurate, efficient, stable and secure push notification services, Aurora Mobile is helping Shengshi Dalian Automobile maintain its leading market position. Going forward, the two companies will further explore cooperation opportunities and strive to build the best automobile butler service platform in China.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eric.yuan@christensencomms.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com


