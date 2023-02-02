U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

Aurora Mobile Wins 2022 Excellent Digital Service Provider in China's SaaS Industry

Aurora Mobile Limited
·5 min read
Aurora Mobile Limited
Aurora Mobile Limited

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it was recently recognized as the Excellent Digital Service Provider in China's SaaS Industry in the 2022 Sixth China Software and Information Service Industry Annual Billboard (the “Annual Billboard”). At the same time, the Company’s overseas messaging service platform EngageLab was inducted into the "2022 China Digital Transformation Excellent Solution Collection".

The Annual Billboard was successfully launched by the Information Observation Network, aiming to recognize exemplary companies in the software and information service industry that have been actively innovating and creating value, to showcase the important technological achievements and trends, to promote innovative applications by building a government-enterprise platform to empower digital transformation.

Based on the principles of "fairness, impartiality, openness and transparency", the 2022 Annual Billboard aims to recognize outstanding products, services, solutions, enterprises and influential people across a variety of new and innovative technologies including 5G application, big data, information security, and blockchain. Since the event was launched, it has attracted extensive attention and influence across the industry. The organizing committee received applications from more than 600 enterprises. After several rounds of evaluation in nearly 4 months, Aurora Mobile was recognized as the 2022 Excellent Digital Service Provider in China's SaaS Industry, and EngageLab was inducted into the "2022 China Digital Transformation Excellent Solution Collection".

EngageLab is committed to offering omnichannel messaging solutions to global enterprises, helping enterprises implement refined and accurate user reach and engagement with low cost, high message delivery rates and conversion rates. EngageLab provides five major services including AppPush, WebPush, Email Service, SMS Service and WhatsApp Business API, and is exploring additional messaging channels in overseas markets. Based on the Company’s mature product and service experience in China, Aurora Mobile has carried out a global upgrade of the EngageLab, making it more suitable for the business scenarios of overseas local developers and Chinese enterprises that are expanding overseas markets.

In 2023, as a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, Aurora Mobile will maintain its commitment and continue to launch more innovative products and services for enterprises, helping them carry out multi-channel customer reach and engagement and empowering their digital transformation with AI and big data-driven marketing technologies.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited
E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: eric.yuan@christensencomms.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com


