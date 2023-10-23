Advertisement
Baron Funds: “We are Optimistic About our Investment in DiamondRock (DRH)”

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Baron Funds, an investment management firm, released its “Baron Real Estate Income Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the first nine months of 2023, the Fund has increased 1.20%, outperforming the REIT Index, which declined 2.89%. As of September 30, 2023, the Fund has maintained its top 3% ranking among all real estate funds for its 5-year performance period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to know more about their top bets for 2023.

In its Q2 2023 investor letter, Baron Real Estate Income Fund mentioned DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2004, DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) is a Maryland-based real estate investment trust company with a $1.6 billion market capitalization. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) delivered a -3.91% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -9.54%. The stock closed at $7.87 per share on October 19, 2023.

Here is what Baron Real Estate Income Fund has to say about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"We are optimistic about our REIT investment in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). We initiated a position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company during the quarter. DiamondRock owns high-quality hotel assets skewed towards resort and leisure. While macroeconomic concerns have limited near-term share price performance, we continue to believe that the value of the irreplaceable leisure-focused portfolio the company has curated over the past 20 years will ultimately be realized either in the public or private markets. There is a significant amount of undeployed private equity capital on the sidelines geared toward the exact types of assets that DiamondRock owns. Shares remained attractively valued both on a relative and absolute basis with the company being conservatively capitalized relative to its peers and with no near-term debt maturities."

A real estate CEO pointing to a hospital facility on a financial chart. Editorial photo for a financial news article. 8k. --ar 16:9

Our calculations show that DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) was in 23 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 20 funds in the previous quarter. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) delivered a -2.48% return in the past 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2023 page.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

