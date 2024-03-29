Stephen Hope, the Senior Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer of Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK), sold 1,757 shares of the company on March 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.Autodesk Inc is a software company that provides computer-aided design (CAD) and multimedia software products for professionals in architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, and entertainment. The company's products enable users to design, model, and render their ideas in both 2D and 3D formats.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,887 shares of Autodesk Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction on March 27 reflects a continuation of this selling trend.

Autodesk Inc (ADSK) SVP & Chief Accounting Officer Stephen Hope Sells Company Shares

The insider transaction history for Autodesk Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 32 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.On the valuation front, shares of Autodesk Inc were trading at $260.47 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $55.71 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 61.86, which is above the industry median of 27.105 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.01, indicating that Autodesk Inc is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.For investors monitoring insider activities, the consistent selling by insiders at Autodesk Inc may be a point of interest, especially when evaluated alongside the company's valuation metrics and market performance.

