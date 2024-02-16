Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Mary Mcdowell executed a sale of 550 shares of the company on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Autodesk Inc is a software company that provides computer-aided design (CAD) and multimedia software products for professionals in architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, and entertainment industries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,806 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history at Autodesk Inc indicates a trend of 0 insider buys and 31 insider sells over the past year.

Autodesk Inc Director Mary Mcdowell Sells 550 Shares

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Autodesk Inc were trading at $264.74, resulting in a market capitalization of $58.89 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 61.47, which is above the industry median of 26.71 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Autodesk Inc's stock, with a price of $264.74 and a GuruFocus Value of $255.08, has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

Autodesk Inc Director Mary Mcdowell Sells 550 Shares

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

