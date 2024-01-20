On January 19, 2024, Stacy Smith, a Director at Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK), sold 7,554 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 37,554 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Autodesk Inc is a software company that provides a range of software products for the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, education, and entertainment industries. The company's products include AutoCAD, which is used for design and drafting, and Revit and Inventor, which are used for 3D design and engineering.

The insider transaction history at Autodesk Inc over the past year indicates a trend of insider sales, with 31 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

Autodesk Inc Director Stacy Smith Sells 7,554 Shares

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Autodesk Inc were trading at $244, giving the company a market capitalization of $53.19 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 58.50, which is above the industry median of 26.88 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $244 and a GuruFocus Value of $253.10, Autodesk Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.96, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued.

Autodesk Inc Director Stacy Smith Sells 7,554 Shares

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

