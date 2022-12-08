U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,963.51
    +29.59 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,781.48
    +183.56 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,082.00
    +123.45 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.29
    +11.39 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.67
    -0.34 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.00
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.34 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0560
    +0.0046 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2239
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6160
    +0.0920 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,191.67
    +364.12 (+2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.18
    +10.49 (+2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

Autolus Announces Proposed Public Offering in the United States

Autolus Therapeutics plc
·4 min read
Autolus Therapeutics plc
Autolus Therapeutics plc

LONDON, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each ADS representing one ordinary share. All ADSs to be sold in the proposed offering will be offered by Autolus. Autolus also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 15 percent of the ADSs sold in connection with the offering at the public offering price, on the same terms and conditions. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or the actual size or terms of the offering.

Jefferies LLC, William Blair & Company, L.L.C. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering.

The securities are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement, which, for the avoidance of doubt, will not constitute a “prospectus” for the purposes of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and has not been reviewed by any competent authority in any member state in the European Economic Area. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the securities will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained for free from the joint book-running managers for the offering, Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, at (833) 690-2713 or email a request to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com. For the avoidance of doubt, such prospectus will not constitute a “prospectus” for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and will not have been reviewed by any competent authority in any member state in the European Economic Area.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Autolus

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with regard to Autolus’ proposed securities offering. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “projects,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the proposed securities offering discussed above will be consummated on the terms described or at all. Completion of the proposed offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of Autolus, including, without limitation, market conditions, failure of customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in Autolus’ Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings Autolus makes with the SEC from time to time. Autolus undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts:

Olivia Manser
+44 (0) 7780 471568
o.manser@autolus.com

Julia Wilson
+44 (0) 7818 430877
j.wilson@autolus.com

Susan A Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications
+1-917-513-5303
susan@sanoonan.com


Recommended Stories

  • CONFERENCE CALL FOR INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces a conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Participants will include Scot Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. James Granath, Chief Geoscientist, and Grayson Andersen, Head of Capital Markets.

  • Galaxy Asset Management: November 2022 Month End AUM

    Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Asset Management, ("GAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $1,906.1 million as of November 30, 2022. The -6.6% decrease in preliminary AUM was driven by market depreciation partially offset by net inflows.

  • Despite a Big Paper Loss, I'm Not Planning to Sell This Beleaguered Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock

    Unfortunately, the stock has lost a lot of value since I made my initial investment. As interest rates fell, many borrowers refinanced their mortgages to lower rates. This forced Annaly to make lower-yielding investments, which impacted its income and its ability to pay dividends.

  • ‘I didn't like his attitude’: Jim Cramer just blasted Jamie Dimon’s outlook on the US economy, says he has no tolerance for 'fear-mongering' — here are 2 bullish ideas

    Is it time to bet on a turnaround?

  • Why Shares of Nio and Other Chinese Stocks Are Rising Today

    Media reports suggest that Hong Kong could relax certain restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Electric Car Stocks To Buy Now. The Electric Car Industry: An Analysis Electric car stocks are increasingly becoming a popular investment option as the […]

  • 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. The cannabis industry is expected to undergo rapid changes in the coming years. One reason is the increasing awareness of the health benefits […]

  • Why Hello Group Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ: MOMO) were up 36% as of 9:31 a.m. ET on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. While management expects another decline in revenue next quarter, the sequential improvement in earnings per share is all that matters right now.

  • Is Gilead Sciences a Buy?

    Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) is a top healthcare company that generates the bulk of its revenue from medicine that treats HIV. Lenacapavir is an HIV treatment that would require patients to receive an injection just twice a year. It's a significant change from the daily pills many HIV patients are accustomed to taking today.

  • Should You Liquidate Your Position in Rivian Automotive (RIVN)?

    Meridian Funds, managed by ArrowMark Partners, released its “Meridian Growth Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -4.92% net compared to -0.12% return for the Russell 2500 Growth Index. In the quarter, market dynamics worked against the fund’s investment strategy. In […]

  • Why Shares of Prometheus Biosciences Are Soaring This Week

    The clinical-stage biotech that specializes in IBD therapies announced positive news regarding two trials for its lead therapy.

  • Multiple Headwinds Pulled Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shares in Q3

    L1 Capital International, an investment management company, released its “L1 Capital International Fund” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned -0.4% net of fees in the third quarter compared to a 0.3% return for the MSCI World Net Total Return Index in AUD. The depreciation of Australian […]

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 60% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    In this video, I talk about Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), which is down 60% year to date, and why that might be an excellent opportunity for long-term investors.  For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 90% From Current Levels

    Investors searching for that feeling telling you market sentiment is shifting to a more positive outlook have been brought down to earth again. Following 2022’s market behavior to a tee, the recent rally has run into a brick wall. To wit, the S&P 500 notched 5 consecutive negative sessions over the last week with investors mulling over the prospect of a recession. Indeed, financial experts have been sounding the warning bells on the precarious state of the global economy. One of the doomsayers h

  • GameStop misses on earnings, considers acquisitions

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that GameStop is considering acquisitions following third-quarter earnings.

  • Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Plunged 31.7% in November

    Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) crashed 31.7% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It turned out to be the worst month for the utility stock in 2022 so far, with Algonquin shares now tumbling a whopping 49% year to date as of this writing. Utility stocks typically carry large amounts of debt and have, therefore, taken a beating this year amid rising interest rates.

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Provides Financial Guidance for 2023

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $7.7 billion for 2023, up from the $7.5 billion projected for 2022.

  • Why Carvana Was Bouncing Back Today

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were rallying Thursday, one day after the stock plunged on news that its major creditors had teamed up to negotiate with the online used car dealer, a sign that they were preparing for the company to go bankrupt. There was no specific news out on Carvana Thursday, but its recovery looked like a classic dead cat bounce. First, Apollo and Pimco, two of Carvana's biggest creditors that together hold $4 billion of its debt, signed a deal to work together in the event of a bankruptcy.

  • 1 Perfect Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

    Economic uncertainty has battered the stock market this year, sparking recession fears that have driven the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite into bear market territory. During that downturn, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) has seen its share price nosedive 76%, marking its greatest loss of value since it became a public company (for the second time) in 2015. PayPal operates a two-sided payments network with 432 million active accounts, including 397 million consumers and 35 million merchants.

  • FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

    Sam Bankman-Fried's ambition for celebrity endorsements might have snared the "Anti-Hero" singer, but she proved to be smarter than a lot of other famous people.