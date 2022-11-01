U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

Automotive Technology Sales Leader Bob Ligon Named Chief Revenue Officer at Cerence

Cerence Operating Company
·3 min read
Cerence Operating Company
Cerence Operating Company

Ligon to lead global sales and marketing after more than 10 years at ZF Group

Bob Ligon Named Chief Revenue Officer at Cerence

Bob Ligon, an accomplished and tenured automotive technology sales executive, has been named Cerence's Chief Revenue Officer.
Bob Ligon, an accomplished and tenured automotive technology sales executive, has been named Cerence's Chief Revenue Officer.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced it has named Bob Ligon, an accomplished and tenured automotive technology sales executive, as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Mr. Ligon will be responsible for Cerence’s global sales, sales engineering, and marketing organizations, leading the company’s go-to-market strategy and driving pipeline growth. He will succeed Egon Jungheim, current Chief Revenue Officer, upon Mr. Jungheim’s retirement in December. Mr. Ligon will be based in the Detroit area.

Mr. Ligon joins Cerence following a more than 10-year tenure at ZF Group, a global technology company supplying systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sales. In this role, he managed significant revenue across ZF Group’s business units leading a global sales organization. Prior to joining ZF Group, Mr. Ligon spent nearly 20 years at Continental, a global automotive parts supplier, in progressing sales and leadership positions, most recently as Global Director of Sales managing global sales activities for the Interior & Electronics Division working with a major North American automaker. He has a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University and a master’s degree from Walsh College, and he completed the University of Michigan’s Executive Leadership Program. Mr. Ligon is also a member of the Original Equipment Suppliers Association (OESA)’s Sales & Marketing Council, the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), and the Engineering Society of Detroit (ESD).

“Bob is an accomplished executive with a proven track record of growing revenue, successfully bringing new technology to market, and building long-lasting customer relationships,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “With more than 20 years of automotive sales experience, Bob brings deep expertise and a results- and profit-driven mindset that will be critical to Cerence’s future. I look forward to him joining the team.”

“I have long been familiar with Cerence and its exciting work transforming the in-car experience,” said Bob Ligon. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining the team, and I look forward to leading the global sales and marketing organization as we partner with the world’s leading automakers to advance the future of the digital cabin.”

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 450 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Kate Hickman | Tel: 339-215-4583 | Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a96cc30-59f4-4813-8424-9213afd2a68c


