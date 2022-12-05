U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,013.92
    -57.78 (-1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,061.47
    -368.41 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,287.74
    -173.76 (-1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.66
    -44.18 (-2.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.03
    -0.95 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.90
    -23.70 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.85 (-3.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    -0.0033 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5750
    +0.0690 (+1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2167
    -0.0129 (-1.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5560
    +2.2850 (+1.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,052.83
    +38.64 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.66
    -8.56 (-2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Automotive Windshield Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the automotive windshield market are Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S. A. , AGC Inc, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. , Nippon Sheet Glass Co. , Guardian Industries, Central Glass Co. Ltd. , Sisecam Group, Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co.

New York, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Windshield Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370329/?utm_source=GNW
Ltd., Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, Vitro, Safelite, PPG Auto Glass, Olimpia Auto Glass, GIS GmbH, T&S Auto Glass, Shatterprufe, and Glaston Corporation.

The global automotive windshield market is expected to grow from $ 16.29 billion in 2021 to $ 17.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The automotive windshield market is expected to reach $ 24.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The automotive windshield market consists of sales of automotive windshield equipment by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to protect the vehicle’s occupants and interiors from various elements of nature, such as dust, rain, insects, wind, and other outside elements that are encountered on the road.Automotive windshields refer to a transparent screen that is made of laminated safety glass and has a piece of plastic sandwiched between two layers of glass.

Windshields are designed aerodynamically according to the design of the vehicle, and therefore reduce the drag considerably and increase the efficiency of the vehicle.

The main types of glass in the automotive windshield market are laminated glass and tempered glass.Laminated glass is made up of a thin layer of vinyl between two layers of glass.

Laminated glass does not break easily, and hence it is used in most of the vehicles’ windshields.The various material types include thermoset material and thermoplastic material and involve several windshield positions, such as front windshield and rear windshield.

These are equipped in the various vehicle types such as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV).

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive windshield market in 2021. The regions covered in the automotive windshield market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing growth of the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the automotive windshield market going forward.The automotive industry comprises a wide range of companies and organizations involved in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and selling of motor vehicles.

Windshields are used in automobiles to protect the occupants and the interior from dust, rain, wind, and other outside elements.Also, this helps in strengthening the structure of cars.

For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers data, global vehicle sales in 2020 reached 7.8 million units, which has increased to 8.2 million units in 2021. Therefore, the increasing growth of the global automotive industry is driving the growth of the automotive windshield market.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive windshield market.Major companies operating in the automotive windshield sector are focused on developing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, in December 2021, Karma Automotive, a US-based luxury vehicle company, and WayRay, a Switzerland-based technology company, collaborated to introduce a new form of windscreen or windshield for cars that is based on WayRay True Augmented Reality (True AR) and Deep Reality Display technology.This makes it possible to create virtual images from any distance and on several depth planes.

A picture generating unit (PGU) projects a red, green, and blue (RGB) laser beam onto a holographic optical element to create images (HOE). The HOE is positioned inside a transparent material, frequently the side or glass of a car.

In October 2021, Saint Gobain Sekurit, a Germany-based manufacturer of automotive windshields, partnered with Hopium, for an undisclosed amount.With this partnership, both companies will develop a manufacturer of high-end hydrogen-powered vehicles and increase green mobility.

Hopium is a France-based company that manufactures hydrogen fuel cells and automotive engines.

The countries covered in the automotive windshield market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The automotive windshield market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides automotive windshield market statistics, including automotive windshield industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an automotive windshield market share, detailed automotive windshield market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automotive windshield industry. This automotive windshield market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06370329/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla denies report of China production cut as deliveries hit new monthly record

    For Tesla (TSLA) in China, there's a bit of good news and some potential bad news.

  • Ford Is Selling EVs to DHL. The Vehicles Aren’t the Important Part of the Deal.

    Ford Motor is selling electric delivery vans to Deutsche Post logistics company DHL. Selling vehicles is what car companies do, but this time Ford is selling more than wheels. DHL announced Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ford (ticker: F) to purchase 2,000 electric-delivery vans by the end of 2023.

  • U.S. Natural Gas: Analysis of the EIA's Weekly Inventory Data

    Despite some hiccups along the way, natural gas prices have appreciated significantly in 2022, lifting shares of companies like RRC, EQT and CRK.

  • VF Corp. cuts profit outlook, announces retirement of CEO

    VF Corporation cut its earnings forecast and full-year profit outlook for the remainder of the year, citing a decrease in consumer demand, and also announced the departure of its CEO Steve Rendle.

  • Best-selling cars: the UK’s most popular models in November

    UK car registrations jump 23.5% according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • Why Lumen Technologies Fell 25.7% in November

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) plunged 25.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It wasn't difficult to ascertain why Lumen fell last month: The company announced on its Nov. 2 earnings call that it suspended its generous dividend. In the third quarter, Lumen once again disappointed the markets, with revenue declining 10.2% and non-generally accepted accounting principles (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.14 missing estimates by a wide $0.21.

  • OPEC Will Not Increase Oil Production — What Will That Mean for Gas and Heating Oil Prices?

    Declining gas and oil prices in recent months have been good news for just about everyone -- except the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). OPEC is so unhappy about the trend that...

  • Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow

    Elon Musk's group and its Chinese rivals are often among the choices of investors betting on electric vehicles.

  • Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Veru Inc. (VERU) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -75.86% and 77.51%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Russia’s European Crude Sales Collapse Ahead of Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil shipments to Europe are shrinking fast. A European Union ban on seaborne imports from the country is now in effect, shutting off a market that was taking more than 1.5 million barrels a day before Moscow’s troops invaded Ukraine in late February.Most Read from BloombergStocks Near Session Lows as Data Fuel Rate Angst: Markets Wrap‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesAmb

  • Toyota launches six electric cars as it backs away from hydrogen

    Toyota, the world’s biggest car maker, has launched six new electric models in a sign of shifting focus from its previous bet on hydrogen as the green fuel of the future.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks I'm Buying Before 2022 Ends

    With GDP growth returning and the Federal Reserve potentially slowing the pace of rate hikes, growth stocks are looking good.

  • 16 Largest Semiconductor Companies by Market Cap

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 16 largest semiconductor companies by market capitalization. For more companies, head on over to 5 Largest Semiconductor Companies by Market Cap. The semiconductor industry is among the most popular and lucrative sectors in the world. With chips now starting to be heralded as the ‘new […]

  • Russian oil sanctions fuel boom for old tankers

    The market for old oil tankers is booming, and it's all down to efforts by Western nations to curb trade in Russian crude. As Western shipping and maritime services firms steer clear of Russian oil to avoid falling foul of sanctions or harming their reputations, new companies have leapt into the void, and they're snapping up old tankers that might normally be scrapped. It also banned companies and individuals in the bloc from providing financing, brokerage, shipping and insurance services to ship Russian oil elsewhere if the crude was bought above a price cap of $60 a barrel that came into effect on Monday.

  • Bank of America Corporation's (NYSE:BAC) recent 4.3% pullback adds to one-year year losses, institutional owners may take drastic measures

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ), it is important to understand...

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer End-of-Year Buys

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 8.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.

  • Tesla Falls on Plan to Cut Output of EVs at Shanghai Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. plans to lower production at its Shanghai factory, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest sign demand in China isn’t meeting expectations. The company’s shares fell in early trading. Most Read from BloombergStocks Near Session Lows as Data Fuel Rate Angst: Markets Wrap‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capita

  • Tesla Falls, XPeng Jumps in China's Key EV Market

    Stocks of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers came into the spotlight in premarket trading, following some key news that came out over the weekend. In particular, the latest happenings in China's EV market had implications for both U.S. industry pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Chinese manufacturers like XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), and those companies' stocks saw sizable moves as a result. Shares of Tesla dropped 4% in premarket trading Monday morning.