U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,036.25
    +30.75 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,986.00
    +220.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,443.75
    +122.00 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,863.10
    +17.40 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.08
    +1.54 (+1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.40
    +17.20 (+1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    18.64
    +0.19 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0056
    +0.0054 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.99
    -1.65 (-6.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1568
    +0.0067 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3500
    -1.7370 (-1.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,992.17
    +1,690.74 (+8.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.11
    +34.31 (+7.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,374.78
    +112.72 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Autonomous Emergency Braking Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the autonomous emergency braking market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mobileye, Autoliv Inc. , Hyundai Mobis, Aisin Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems Pvt.

New York, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autonomous Emergency Braking Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318562/?utm_source=GNW
Ltd, Mando Corporation, Tesla Motors, Magna International Inc, DENSO Corporation, Valeo, and General Motors.

The global autonomous emergency braking market is expected to grow from $31.32 billion in 2021 to $37.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. The autonomous emergency braking market is expected to grow to $69.58 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%.

The autonomous emergency braking market consists of sales of autonomous emergency braking equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is mostly used in cars that automatically apply the brake if the driver fails to respond to a sudden threat.Autonomous emergency braking refers to an automatic braking system that constantly keeps track of the road.

Using this type of system in cars and heavy trucks helps to control road accidents.

The main vehicle types for autonomous emergency braking are passenger cars and commercial vehicles.A passenger car is a road motor vehicle, other than a motor cycle, intended for the carriage of passengers and designed to seat no more than nine people (including the driver).

The different brake types available are disc and drum, and the technology used includes crash imminent braking and dynamic braking support. The various systems involved are low speed AEB system, higher speed AEB system and pedestrian AEB systems.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the autonomous emergency braking market in 2021. The regions covered in the autonomous emergency braking market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The autonomous emergency braking market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides autonomous emergency braking market statistics, including global market size, regional shares, competitors with a autonomous emergency braking market share, detailed autonomous emergency braking market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the autonomous emergency braking industry. This autonomous emergency braking market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The rising number of accidents is expected to propel the growth of the autonomous emergency braking market going forward.Accidents refer to any injury due to crashes involving a vehicle partially or fully on a public road.

Autonomous emergency braking assists in recognising when a potential collision is likely to happen and reacts by automatically applying the brakes to slow a vehicle down before impact or bring it to a stop to avoid a collision.For Instance, in January 2022, according to the Times of India, an Indian daily newspaper, road crashes rise by 10% in 2021, and over 400 died in accidents.

The number of road accidents was 796 in 2020 which had increased to 874 in 2021.The number of fatal road accidents in 2020 was 347 which increased to 389 in 2021.

Also, in 2020 375 people died in fatal road accidents which was increased to 409 in 2021. Therefore the rising number of accidents is driving the growth of the autonomous emergency braking market.

New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the autonomous emergency braking market.Major companies operating in the autonomous emergency braking sector are focused on introducing product innovations to reinforce their position in the market.

For instance, in April 2021, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a Germany-based company that manufactures car parts for autonomous emergency breaks launched the OnGuardMAX system which is the most advanced autonomous emergency braking assistance system.It contains advanced object detection and autonomous braking capability further.

This system also contains a state-of-the-art camera and radar sensor which helps the system autonomously detect the vehicles.

In October 2020, BorgWarner Inc., a US-based company that manufactures engines and autonomous emergency braking systems acquired Delphi Technologies for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition would strengthen BorgWarner’s electronics segment. Also, it helps to develop new products relating to power electronics that increases their capabilities, and scale. Delphi Technologies is a US-based company that manufactures motor vehicle parts including autonomous emergency brakes.

The countries covered in the autonomous emergency braking market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06318562/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Treasury Department set to warn White House of crypto regulation overhauls

    Yahoo Finance reporter Jen Schonberger details an upcoming Treasury report that will highlight the economic danger of cryptocurrency.

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • Here's What the Chart Says About Buying or Selling Tesla

    Shares of Tesla are rallying on Thursday and deservedly so. The move comes on reports that Tesla's China-made vehicle sales almost tripled in August. According to TheStreet: "The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said Tesla sold 76,995 China-made cars last month…The August figures were firmly higher than the 28,000 total recorded in July when Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory was idled for scheduled maintenance, but essentially only match the 78,000 tally from June."

  • Tesla delivers 77,000 vehicles from China factory

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's near-record deliveries from its China factory.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Europe could see a devastating 'Lehman Brothers' event as power producers face $1.5 trillion in margin calls — here's how governments across the region are stepping in

    Expect cost certainty to fly right out the (drafty) window.

  • FDA Approves New Botox Competitor From Revance Therapeutics

    The agency approved Daxxify, a formidable new competitor to the anti-wrinkle injection Botox. The latter’s market dominance could be challenged.

  • Botox rival can be 'more broadly used' in therapeutics: Revance CEO

    Revance CEO Mark Foley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the therapeutic company's anti-wrinkle Daxxify treatment, its multi-use purposes, and its competition with traditional Botox injections.

  • Exclusive-Sea Ltd shuts ops in some Latam countries, cuts Free Fire staff in Shanghai

    SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Singapore-based Sea Ltd's e-commerce arm Shopee will exit Argentina and shut local operations in Chile, Colombia and Mexico while its Garena gaming unit will lay off hundreds of staff in Shanghai, people close to the matter said. Shopee Chief Executive Chris Feng said in an internal email seen by Reuters that "in light of the current elevated macro uncertainty," Sea needed to "focus resources on core operations". New York-listed Sea has been cutting jobs across its units in recent months after reporting a nearly $1 billion quarterly loss in the April-June quarter.

  • Cheaper electric vehicles coming despite rising battery costs

    Even though battery costs are rising, auto companies are rolling out more affordable electric vehicles that should widen their appeal to a larger group of buyers.

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • Top Consumer Executives Buck Up Investors at Goldman Conference

    C-suite denizens from Kohl’s, Ulta Beauty, Canada Goose, Dollar General, Carter’s and more were out and about at the bank’s annual retailing conference.

  • China's Aug auto sales jump 32% with strong EV demand

    China's auto sales reached 2.38 million units in August, increasing 32.1% from a year ago, as they extended a recovery led by electric vehicles (EV) whose sales have been boosted by government incentives. Sales for the first eight months were 1.7% higher than the same period in 2021, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed on Friday. August sales of new energy vehicles, which include pure electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, increased 100% from the previous year.

  • Here's Why Enterprise (EPD) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    Enterprise Products (EPD) boasts a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to oil and gas price volatility.

  • Bitcoin leaps over $20,000 as U.S. dollar sags

    Bitcoin surged past the $20,000 barrier and was eyeing its best day in six weeks on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell broadly and markets found reasons to be cheerful at the end of a dour week. Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency by market value, rose more than 7% to $20,796, a two-week high. Bitcoin had been as low as $18,540 on Wednesday.

  • Why the Ethereum Merge Matters

    The "merge" will be one of the most significant shifts in crypto’s history, and could have a slew of far-reaching effects.

  • Consumers show interest in Apple car, survey finds

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss what consumers think about a potential Apple car.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Freeport-McMoRan, Centrus Energy and Fission Uranium

    Freeport-McMoRan, Centrus Energy and Fission Uranium are part of Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Toyota reaches potential $150 million U.S. settlement over fuel pump recalls

    Toyota Motor Corp reached a settlement potentially worth $150 million to resolve U.S. class-action litigation tied to recalls of about 3.36 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles whose defective fuel pumps could cause engines to stall. The settlement covers owners and lessees of dozens of Toyota and Lexus vehicle models manufactured in the 2013 to 2020 model years and equipped with Denso low-pressure fuel pumps. Toyota has said problems were reported more often in the southern United States, where weather is warmer.

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderE