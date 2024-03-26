AutoZone Inc (AZO) Executive Chairman RHODES WILLIAM C III Sells 12,051 Shares

AutoZone Inc (NYSE:AZO), a leading retailer and a distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Executive Chairman RHODES WILLIAM C III sold 12,051 shares of the company on March 26, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this SEC Filing.

Over the past year, RHODES WILLIAM C III has engaged in the sale of 18,751 shares of AutoZone Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales at the company, with a total of 25 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the date of the reported sale, shares of AutoZone Inc were trading at $3,189.51, giving the company a market capitalization of $55.221 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 22.47, which is above the industry median of 18.51 and also exceeds the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $2,822.01, indicates that AutoZone Inc is currently trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider trading patterns as part of their analysis, as these transactions can provide insights into insiders' perspectives on the stock's future performance. However, insider trading activity is just one of many factors that should be considered when evaluating a company's financial health and investment potential.

