AutoZone Inc (AZO) Senior Vice President Richard Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

On February 28, 2024, Senior Vice President Richard Smith executed a sale of 3,000 shares of AutoZone Inc (NYSE:AZO). The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

AutoZone Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The company operates through various branches and subsidiaries, providing a wide range of products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Over the past year, the insider, Richard Smith, has sold a total of 3,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for AutoZone Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, contrasted with 23 insider sells, indicating a trend towards insider sales.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of AutoZone Inc were trading at $2,997.76, giving the company a market capitalization of $52.559 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 21.38, which is above the industry median of 17.91 and also above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.08, with a GF Value of $2,775.31, suggesting that AutoZone Inc is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

