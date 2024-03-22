AutoZone Inc (AZO) Senior Vice President Eric Gould Sells 2,100 Shares

AutoZone Inc (NYSE:AZO), a leading retailer and a distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Senior Vice President Eric Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company on March 21, 2024.The transaction was executed at a price of $3,200 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $6,720,000. Following this transaction, the insider's total holdings in AutoZone Inc have changed, reflecting the latest insider activity within the company.Over the past year, Eric Gould has sold a total of 4,460 shares of AutoZone Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a pattern of insider selling activity at the company.

The insider transaction history for AutoZone Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There has been only 1 insider buy and 22 insider sells during this period.AutoZone Inc's stock market capitalization stands at $56.049 billion as of the date of the insider sale. The company's shares were trading at $3,200 on the day of the transaction.The price-earnings ratio of AutoZone Inc is 22.81, which is above the industry median of 18.57 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This valuation metric suggests a premium compared to the industry and the company's own trading history.

Considering the stock's price of $3,200 and the GuruFocus Value of $2,817.32, AutoZone Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.AutoZone Inc operates in the automotive aftermarket industry, providing a range of products for car maintenance and repair, including replacement parts, accessories, and automotive chemicals. The company serves both do-it-yourself customers and professional installers through its extensive network of stores and online platforms.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

