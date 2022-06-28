U.S. markets close in 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,823.09
    -77.02 (-1.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,960.53
    -477.73 (-1.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,187.99
    -336.56 (-2.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,743.75
    -27.99 (-1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.74
    +2.17 (+1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.42 (-1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0525
    -0.0061 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    +0.0120 (+0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2186
    -0.0084 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1820
    +0.7360 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,265.90
    -589.57 (-2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.63
    -9.43 (-2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

AvePoint Recognized as a Finalist for Multiple Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AvePoint, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AVPT
AvePoint, Inc.
AvePoint, Inc.

SaaS and data management company named a finalist in the Education and Government categories

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Education and Government categories of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. AvePoint was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“Digital transformation is critical in the government and education sectors, and by building upon Microsoft technology, we’re able to help these organizations collaborate more effectively and safely,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint. “This recognition reflects our longstanding expertise in enabling organizations to thrive with the latest Microsoft technology, and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our full team.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. AvePoint was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in two categories: Education and Government.

First, AvePoint was recognized as a finalist in Education, which highlights organizations providing innovative and unique services or solutions based on Microsoft technologies for education customers. AvePoint offers a cohesive, personalized, and AI-driven digital education experience in the Microsoft Cloud with its AvePoint EduTech platform. By empowering users to tap into the power of Microsoft 365, Project Turing, Yammer, and experience learning through the Microsoft Teams interface, AvePoint plays a critical role in professional education and for national initiatives like SkillsFuture in Singapore.

Second, AvePoint was recognized as a finalist in Government, which highlights organizations providing innovative and unique services or solutions based on Microsoft technologies to government customers. AvePoint elevates the existing Microsoft Workplace, Business Applications and Data & AI technologies from Microsoft with its SaaS and data management solutions for government customers including the IRS, US Department of State, US Treasury Department, and NASA.

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I’m continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers.”

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year. Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

For more information on AvePoint’s over 20-year partnership with Microsoft, visit the AvePoint website.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint's business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of AvePoint’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements, and in its subsequent filings made to the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Media Contact
Nicole Caci
AvePoint
pr@avepoint.com
(201)-201-8143


Recommended Stories

  • Enterprise Tech Shares Could Slide Further in a Recession. Watch These Stocks.

    The question isn't whether IBM and other enterprise technology companies can dodge the effects of a recession, but just how much risk remains in their businesses and stock prices.

  • Qualcomm Spikes on Report It Will Remain iPhone 5G Modem Chip Supplier in 2023

    Taiwan-based hardware analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Qualcomm will hold on to 100% of the Apple modem supply for the 2023 iPhones. Qualcomm shares were trading sharply higher Tuesday on a report that Apple’s push to develop modem chips for the iPhone “may have failed,” and that Qualcomm will remain the exclusive supplier of 5G chips for phones to be launched in the 2023 second half. Writing on Twitter, the Taiwan-based hardware analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Qualcomm (ticker: QCOM) will hold on to 100% of the Apple (AAPL) modem supply for the 2023 iPhones vs the company’s own previous estimate of 20%.

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.

  • ‘They’ll chicken out’: Fund legend Rick Rule says the Fed won’t keep hiking rates aggressively to prevent ‘amazing damage.’ Here are 3 spots he likes for your money

    Don’t count on the Fed. Get ready instead.

  • Hedge Funds Brace for Impact: Top 10 Stocks to Dump Now

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to dump now according to hedge funds as they brace for impact. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Hedge Funds Brace for Impact: Top 5 Stocks to Dump Now. Elite hedge funds in the United States are exceedingly cautious with their […]

  • Stock market volatility: Monday’s low S&P 500 volume explained

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre breaks down midday trading in the stock market.

  • Why Tesla Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were falling Tuesday after Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner cut his price target for the stock. Rosner thinks Tesla's second-quarter vehicle delivery numbers -- which will be reported at the beginning of July -- will be lower than previously expected. Investors apparently didn't like what Rosner had to say, and drove the EV stock down by 4.6% as of 2:18 p.m. ET.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    We’re facing a maelstrom of conflicting currents in the markets today, with a series of headwinds running head-on into each other. Consumer sentiment is low – in fact, at the lowest levels ever recorded, with 79% of consumers expecting economic conditions to get worse in the coming year. Inflation is high, at levels not seen since 1981, and is expected to remain elevated through the end of 2023. Fuel prices are major driver with the national average for a gallon of gasoline exceeding $5. The hou

  • Rio Tinto Group's (LON:RIO) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. However, a closer look at its...

  • Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Revenue Estimates By 11%

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) - they aren't optimistic, having...

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks For Inflation

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks for inflation. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best Dividend Stocks For Inflation. The current market situation is intense, and could potentially worsen with further rate hikes as warned by the Fed. […]

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks You Can Confidently Buy and Hold Forever

    Among the high-profile stocks splitting their shares in 2022, these three offer the most attractive long-term growth prospects.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 10 Stocks for Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Stocks for Recession. Recession fears have steadily been gathering pace at the stock market over the past few […]

  • Taking Another Look at ON Semiconductor's Charts

    A sell side firm likes ON Semiconductor ahead of their quarterly results. In this daily bar chart of ON, below, we can see several dips towards $50 since January. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line was steady from February but turned lower from the middle of June signaling a shift to more aggressive selling.

  • Stock market news lives updates: Stocks under pressure, Nasdaq falls 2% as momentum stalls

    US stock futures rose Tuesday morning to shake off some early-week losses, as markets continued a choppy stretch of trading.

  • While shareholders of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) are in the red over the last year, underlying earnings have actually grown

    You can invest in an index fund if you want to make sure your returns approximately match the overall market. In...

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The headlines have been busy recently about the heavy losses markets have taken this year, and that we’re in bear territory. But the real story of this year’s stock action isn’t so much the losses as it is the volatility. The wide swings in trading from day to day or week to week, overlaid on the downward trend, have generated more than their share of investor confusion. In times like these, when the trends are conflicting and the forecasts uncertain, the investing greats can serve as a source o

  • DraftKings Lands New Bull as Profitability Nears. This Analyst Also Likes Penn.

    DraftKings and Penn National Gaming stocks will outperform the market by selling additional products to their existing customers, according to a new research note. JMP analyst Jordan Bender on Tuesday initiated coverage on the gaming companies with a Market Outperform rating. DraftKings’ stock was down 2.9% to $13.20 on Tuesday whereas Penn National was up 0.8% to $32.58.

  • Lowe's Companies' (NYSE:LOW) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Lowe's Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:LOW ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 3rd of August to...

  • Four big U.S. banks raise dividends after stress tests

    Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Wells Fargo hiked their dividends on Monday after the U.S. banks cleared their annual stress test exercise last week. The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday the country's largest lenders could easily weather a severe economic downturn, giving them a clean bill of health and paving the way for them to redistribute excess capital to shareholders. The results allowed banks to announce higher dividends despite the Fed's test being tougher than in 2021, pushing up some lenders' required capital buffers more than expected.