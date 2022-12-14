U.S. markets open in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.25
    -5.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,100.00
    -33.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,817.25
    -22.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.50
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.36
    +0.97 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.60
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0652
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.85
    -2.15 (-8.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2376
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9680
    -0.4910 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,816.85
    +388.25 (+2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.74
    +14.69 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.10
    -18.79 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

Aviation Fuel Market to Grow Worth USD 450 Billion By 2026 | Industry will grow at CAGR of 5.22%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

The global aviation fuel market size valued USD 300 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach more than USD 450 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.22%

Pune, India, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aviation fuel market size to hit USD 450 billion during forecast period of 2021-2026. The market will grow at CAGR of 5.22% during 2021 to 2026. The market was valued USD 300 biilion in 2018. As per the report, the aviation industry needs to focus on reducing carbon emissions and ensuring sustainable air travel Use of high-quality aviation fuel will improve the efficiency of airplanes Moreover, air travel is set to increase rapidly, owing to its rising preference from tourism, socio-economic, and other sectors This will further increase the aviation fuel market share in the forthcoming years.


Aviation industry is estimated to consume around percentage of the global oil demand by, as per the International Energy Association (IEA), this shows that the demand for aviation fuel is likely to increase


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aviation-fuel-market-100427


Report Highlights:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019-2026

Forecast Period  2019 to 2026   CAGR

5.22 %

2026 Value Projection

USD 450  billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in  2018

USD  300 billion

Historical Data for

2015-2017

No of Pages

130

Segments covered

By Fuel, By End-User and Regional Forecast

Growth Drivers

Prominent Oil & Gas Companies Are Gaining Momentum In Terms Of The Aviation Fuel Market








Drivers & Restraints-

Prominent Oil & Gas Companies Are Gaining Momentum In Terms Of the Aviation Fuel Market

Major companies around the world dominate the global market Shell and BP are leading companies in the aviation fuel industry supplying across the globe Apart from these, Total, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Gazprom, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited are leading the global market Also, oil trading companies such as World Fuel Services, Vitol Group, Mercury Air Group, China Aviation Oil Supply Co, etc play a significant role in fulfilling the increasing demand for aviation fuel by commercial, private and military sectors

Burgeoning Demand for Jet Fuel Drives the Market

Jet fuel also referred to as Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) is a petroleum-based fuel which powers turbo-propelled and jet engine aircraft The rising demand for air cargo transportation is expected to boost the segment’s growth This, in turn, will drive the aviation fuel market growth Jet fuels are high-value light petroleum products processed from crude oil These fuels are not only used in jet aircraft, but in jet turbine applications too There are different grades of jet fuels called Jet A, and Jet A The former is used for commercial purposes in international aviation, and the latter is specifically for the US domestic aviation


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID- on this market, please visithttps://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/aviation-fuel-market-100427


Market to Benefit as Countries Plan to Increase their Defence Budget

As per the International Air Transport Association or IATA, the number of air skyrocketed as it surpassed  billion for the first time This is attributable to the bettering economic conditions of developing economies and lessening airfares The aviation fuel market revenue is likely to increase as some of the countries are planning to increase their defence budget This is primarily done to enhance national security and military plans a crucial role in aviation fuel consumption Hence, not only commercial airplanes, private jets, and military jets consume aviation fuel This acts as potential growth triggers for the market

SEGMENTATION:

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the aviation fuel industry and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market The market is segmented by fuel type, end-user, and geography Based on the fuel type, the global market is segmented into Jet Fuel, Avgas and Bio Jet Fuel

 SEGMENTATION

DETAILS

By Fuel

·      Jet Fuel (Aviation Turbine Fuel)
·      Avgas
·      Bio Jet Fuel

By End User

·      Commercial
·      Private
·      Military





REGIONAL ANALYSIS:

North America Holds a Significant Market Share In The Aviation Fuel Industry"

North America is expected to deliver the most vigorous possible growth in aviation fuel consumption due to the US economy showing signs of moderating from a high pace High demand for aviation fuel can be attributed to the robust economic growth, investment in information & communication technology, rising manufacturing units that have scaled up the business chance around the world

The high number of tourists and tourism in North America is influencing the commercial airline industry Subsequently, the soaring investment in APAC, aviation fuel technology, and high potential owing to the presence of the fastest developing nations such as China, India, Japan, etc have led to the growth of the global market size China is the largest aviation fuel consumer in APAC, followed by Indonesia, Japan & India Europe is expected to see overwhelming growth attributed to good demographic conditions and better market opportunities, which will push up the demand for aviation fuel.


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/aviation-fuel-market-100427

 

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS

  • In June 2019, Boeing in collaboration with World Wide Fund for Nature and Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB) has invested USD 1Mn in Brazil for the sustainable aviation fuel industry.

  • In October 2018, the Indian government cut excise duty on aviation fuels from 14% to 11%. This change came after two years when in 2016 excise duty on aviation fuels was hiked from 8% to 14%.

  • In August 2016, Essar oil UK Ltd announced its agreement with emirates airlines for the direct supply of aviation fuel. This is for the first time this aviation fuel firm will be directly supplying fuel to an airline.

  • In December 2018, the Indian civil aviation ministry has sought a major tax rejig on aviation fuel to increase the profits of airlines as the profits of airlines were not increasing with any of the passengers growing immensely.

A list of prominent Aviation fuel manufacturers operating in the global market:

  • Total

  • ExxonMobil

  • Chevron

  • British Petroleum (BP)

  • Shell

  • Gazprom

  • Vitol

  • World Fuel Services

  • Mercury Air Group

  • China Aviation Oil

Quick Buy – Aviation fuel Market Size Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100427



Table Of Contents::

1.       Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2.       Executive Summary

3.       Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4.       Key Insights

4.1. Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

4.2. Latest Technological Advancement

4.3. Key Industry Developments

4.4. Regulatory Landscape

4.5. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.       Global Aviation Fuel Market Analysis

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Fuel

5.2.1. Jet Fuel (ATF)

5.2.2. Avgas

5.2.3. Bio Jet Fuel

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

5.3.1. Commercial

5.3.2. Private

5.3.3. Military

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.4.1. North America

5.4.2. Latin America

5.4.3. Europe

5.4.4. Asia Pacific


Speak to analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/aviation-fuel-market-100427


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

U.S.:+1 424 253 0390

U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • IEA raises oil demand view on gas-to-oil switching

    A better-than-expected response to Europe's energy crisis and surprising economic resilience among major Asian economies are boosting demand for oil as a heat source, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday as it lifted its forecast for global crude demand.

  • FTX's Bahamas Liquidators Seek to Exclude Over $200M Worth of Luxury Properties From Liquidation

    The unwinding of Sam Bankman-Fried’s sprawling empire is proving as unwieldy as the company itself.

  • China’s Covid Pivot Set to Worsen the Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s pivot away from Covid Zero is poised to boost natural gas demand in the world’s biggest importer, potentially curbing supply to Europe and other Asian nations.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Brea

  • Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on their earnings, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation. In addition, Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to policing tweets, hitting revenues and its ability to pay the interest on the debt.

  • Top Copper Stocks

    Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Southern Copper have risen as much as 111% in the past year due to high demand and record prices.

  • These Cashed-up Canadian Oil Producers Are Set To Outperform In 2023

    After a bumper year of share buybacks and dividends, BMO Capital Markets analysts predict that debt-light Canadian oil and gas producers are poised to reward shareholders even more in 2023

  • Crypto firm Binance says deposits returning after heavy withdrawals

    LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -The head of major crypto exchange Binance said on Wednesday deposits were returning, a day after it saw heavy outflows of cryptocurrencies and halted some stablecoin withdrawals. On Tuesday, blockchain data firm Nansen said Binance saw withdrawals of $1.9 billion in 24 hours, the largest such outflow since June. "Things seem to have stabilised," CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted.

  • US to Add More Than 30 Chinese Companies to Trade Blacklist

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to put Yangtze Memory Technologies and more than 30 other Chinese companies on a trade blacklist that would prevent them from buying certain American components, deepening tensions between the world’s two economic superpowers.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignTesla Stock Has Never Been

  • Rio Tinto Looking for Lithium Deals as Demand and Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group is actively looking for lithium acquisitions, predicting prices for the key raw material in electric-vehicle batteries will stay high for a “long period of time.” Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyHong Kong Scraps Curbs on Arrivals, Contact Tracing

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks

    Antero Resources, Comstock Resources, and Chesapeake Energy are among the top-performing natural gas stocks, surging as much as 80% in the past year as natural gas prices quadrupled.

  • Cisco starts layoffs in RTP, beyond

    The technology company is slashing jobs as it looks to remove hundreds of millions worth of expenses from its balance sheets.

  • Millions of Households Are Unable to Stream the New Disney+ with Ads. Here's Why.

    Disney is in a standoff with a big distribution platform -- and it might not have a leg to stand on.

  • Amazon to shut down Kennesaw facility

    As Amazon reportedly looks to cut thousands of employees nationwide, the e-commerce retailer is closing one of its metro Atlanta facilities. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will close its ATL5 facility in Kennesaw at 4190 Jiles Road, 2 miles west of Kennesaw State University. The closure will be effective around April 1, according to a notice sent to the Georgia Department of Labor through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

  • German car giants and Asian battery kings: a match made in Hungary

    BERLIN/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -German automakers and Asian battery suppliers are getting together in Hungary in a multi-billion-dollar marriage of convenience to drive their electric ambitions. The companies are flocking to central Europe, where Viktor Orban's government is defying Western wariness of China and offering generous benefits to host foreign operations and stake Hungary's claim as a global centre for electric vehicles (EVs). Investment in the Hungarian auto industry is being dominated by three countries - Germany, a champion carmaker, plus China and South Korea, EV battery leaders way ahead of European rivals.

  • HF Sinclair Pulls Back to a Key Moving Average, So Now What?

    That's hard to say, as the charts indicate it is touch and go for the direction that the shares of the oil refiner will take from here.

  • LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault usurps Elon Musk as world's richest person

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has surpassed Elon Musk as the world’s richest person.

  • 3 of the Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

    All three stocks trade at attractive forward earnings multiples and are among the best-priced stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks Down More Than 40% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    AMD and Nvidia are set to drive the future of technology, and investors can buy them now at a discount.

  • We're Taking a Fresh Look at Johnson & Johnson's Stock

    Johnson & Johnson is a household name to millions. In this daily bar chart of JNJ, below, we can see that prices are pointed upwards for a possible retest of the highs of June and maybe April. A move of the 50-day line above the 200-day line could happen in the days ahead to give us a bullish golden cross buy signal (obviously a lagging indicator).

  • Europe’s Energy Crisis Expected to Boost Demand for Oil as Heat Source

    The International Energy Agency lifted its forecast for global crude demand amid a better-than-expected response to Europe’s energy crisis and surprising economic resilience among major Asian economies.