Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) delivers shareholders enviable 37% CAGR over 5 years, surging 5.5% in the last week alone

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last month. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 387% in that time. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years of share price growth, Avid Bioservices moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Avid Bioservices has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Avid Bioservices' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Avid Bioservices shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 19% over one year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 37% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Avid Bioservices (3 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

