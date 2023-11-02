Avis Budget (CAR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Avis Budget Group (CAR) reported revenue of $3.56 billion, up 0.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $16.78, compared to $21.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.57 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $14.54, the EPS surprise was +15.41%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Avis Budget performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Per-Unit Fleet Costs - Americas : $219 per unit fleet cost per month compared to the $202 per unit fleet cost per month average estimate based on three analysts.

Per-Unit Fleet Costs - International : $254 per unit fleet cost per month versus the three-analyst average estimate of $236.2 per unit fleet cost per month.

Per-Unit Fleet Costs - Total : $228 per unit fleet cost per month compared to the $211.6 per unit fleet cost per month average estimate based on three analysts.

Rental days - International : 13,160 Days versus 13,885.73 Days estimated by three analysts on average.

Rental days - Total - Car Rental : 48,830 Days compared to the 48,645.52 Days average estimate based on three analysts.

Average rental fleet - International : 202,700 compared to the 222,209 average estimate based on three analysts.

Average rental fleet - Total - Car Rental : 754,439 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 753,362.

Average rental fleet - Americas : 551,739 compared to the 531,154 average estimate based on three analysts.

Revenue per day - International : $62.86 compared to the $65.39 average estimate based on three analysts.

Rental days - Americas : 35,670 Days compared to the 34,759.79 Days average estimate based on three analysts.

Geographic Revenue- International : $828 million compared to the $909.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.

Geographic Revenue- Americas: $2.74 billion versus $2.67 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.

Shares of Avis Budget have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

