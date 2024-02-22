Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 21, 2024

Operator: Hello, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Avista Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to Stacey Wenz, you may begin.

Stacey Wenz: Good morning. I'm pleased to welcome you all to Avista's fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Our earnings and 2023 Form 10-K were released pre-market this morning. You can find both on our website. Joining me this morning are Avista Corp's CEO, Dennis Vermillion; President and COO, Heather Rosentrater; Senior Vice President, CFO, Treasurer and Regulatory Affairs Officer, Kevin Christie; and Vice President, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer, Ryan Krasselt. Today we will make certain statements that are forward-looking. These involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which are subject to change. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we discuss in today's call, please refer to our 10-K for 2023, which is available on our website for a full discussion of these risk factors.

To begin I'll recap the financial results presented in today's press release. Our consolidated earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $1.8 per diluted share compared to $1.5 for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year consolidated earnings were $2.24 per diluted share in 2023 compared to $2.12 last year. Now I'm happy to turn the call over to Dennis will.

Dennis Vermillion: Well, thanks Stacey and good morning, everyone. I'd like to start by saying how proud I am of what we accomplished in 2023. We really had a great year, our 2023 earnings at Avista Utilities show significant improvement from 2022 and reflect the benefits of improved cost recovery resulting from our general rate cases, as well as our success in managing our costs through the headwinds of increased interest rates and the impact of higher power supply costs are improved. Our improved earnings demonstrate the team's commitment to delivering results. This teamwork is core to Avista’s values and there are many examples I could point to, to touch on one. In November, we faced the largest natural gas outage in our company's history.

Nearly 37,000 natural gas customers were impacted when a gas pipeline that transports gas to Avista system was damaged by a third party dig-in. Our people along with mutual aid workers from eight utilities spanning eight states and contract employees work safely to restore service to every impacted customer in less than one week that we were able to achieve 100% restoration in such a short timeframe is a testament to the determination and drive of our people and the people who came alongside of us to help. I'm thankful for each one and for the resilience and understanding of our customers. We're thankful for the safety of all involved, as well as the regular regulatory support from our commissions. We received approval to defer the costs of the incident for recovery to be addressed in a future regulatory proceeding.

And I wouldn't be a utility guy if I didn't take this opportunity to say this, please call 811 before you dig. Although, much of the winter season has been milder than normal, we experienced very cold temperatures in mid-January. At the same time, two operational issues impacted our system and the natural gas system throughout the Pacific Northwest, mechanical issues at both a third-party transmission pipeline and the natural gas storage facility we partially own reduced the capacity of natural gas in the region. These challenges combined with the extreme cold resulted in very high commodity prices. Just as with the gas outage, I'm proud of the resilience of our customers and our operational decisions as we navigated these issues. Although, we had to purchase energy during this period of higher commodity prices these costs will be included under various deferral mechanisms for power and gas costs.

We continue to make progress on our clean energy goals on the natural gas front with the four renewable natural gas supply contracts we've executed so far, we expect to purchase $9.7 million therms of natural gas annually from renewable sources. We're also partnering with school districts in our service territory to work toward fleet electrification. And by the end of 2024, we expect to be working with nine school districts on this effort. So whether it's improving the carbon profile of our natural gas operations, or assisting our customers with electrification initiatives we're building on our foundation of clean hydropower to work towards an even cleaner energy future for our region. In December, we published our 2023 corporate responsibility report.

The latest report includes progress updates regarding the Avista's aspirational goals for clean energy and workplace equity inclusion, and diversity including supplier diversity, and I really encourage you to check out the report, if you haven't done it already, a great report. You can see recent examples of that demonstrate our long-standing commitment, to doing the right thing for our environment, our people, our customers and communities along with our shareholders. Earlier this month, the Board increased our annual dividend to $1.90 per share. The Board has a long-standing commitment to maximize shareholder value and we strive to targeted competitive dividend for our shareholders. We are committed to providing affordable and reliable energy to our customers, and we make customer-focused investments in our infrastructure to improve reliability and maintain the safety of our operations.

Periodically, this requires us to request adjustments to customer rates, to reflect the actual cost of providing service. So in January, we filed two year general rate cases in Washington Electric and gas. We've asked for increases in the 1st year of our plan of $77.1 million for electric and $17.3 million for natural gas. Colstrip exit from our generation portfolio, will occur at the end of 2025 in compliance with the Clean Energy regulations in the state of Washington, and the resulting change in the projected power supply costs, when netted with the rule changes resulting in the elimination of Colstrip costs, results in a total request of 57 -- $53.7 million in the 2nd year of our plan for electric. On the natural gas side, we've asked for an increase of $4.6 million in the 2nd year of our plan.

Kevin, will share more about our Washington filing in a moment. And at this time, I'll hand the call over to Kevin.

Kevin Christie: Thanks Dennis, and good morning, everyone. We've executed meaningful steps in our strategy at Avista Utilities that show in our results. Our core utility operations are strong and demonstrate significant earnings growth of over 35% in 2023 when compared to 2022. As Dennis mentioned, this increase into this two utilities is largely the result of improved cost recovery, successful cost management and lower net power supply costs. For the full year of 2023, the Energy Recovery Mechanism was a pre-tax expense of $8.4 million compared to a pre-tax expense of $10.9 million in 2022. AEL&P had a strong year as well their results met the high end of our expectations for the year. Our consolidated results came in below our expectations.

This was the result of losses in our other businesses, driven by the periodic valuation of our investments. We continue to invest the necessary capital in order for us to provide safe and reliable service for our customers and to comply with clean energy regulations. And we are getting timely recovery of that investment. This is in part due to the multiyear rate plan structure in Washington, which allows us to place capital and rate base prospectively, as well as filing rate cases on a timely basis. A significant portion of our Washington Electric rate request, more than half in year one and nearly 70% in year two is route related to the reset of power supply costs, the removal of costs related to Colstrip from customer rates and recovery of costs we've previously deferred, all of which we expect to fully recover.

Our improved cost recovery in 2023 is partially the result of deferral mechanisms, we've been successful in developing with our commissions such as, wildfire and insurance costs. We continue to focus upon additional regulatory mechanisms that improved cost recovery. To that end in our Washington general rate case, we are requesting a modification to the ERM. We proposed a straight 95% customer, 5% company sharing of power supply costs. The ERM was introduced in 2002 and the energy markets have evolved since then. We believe this is the appropriate time to refresh the mechanism, better reflect current market dynamics. We are committed to investing the necessary capital in our utility infrastructure. Our capital expenditures at Avista Utilities were $485 million in 2023 so that we can continue to support customer growth and maintain our system to provide safe, reliable energy to our customers.

Our planned capital expenditures are $500 million in 2024, $525 million in 2025 and $575 million in 2026. Our planned expenditures for 2026 have increased $25 million, primarily due to projects planned for wildfire mitigation. AEL&P's capital expenditures were $14 million in 2023 and $21 million of capital expenditures are expected in 2024. We also invested $17 million in other investments during 2023, and we expect to invest $22 million in 2024. On the liquidity front, as of December 31st, we had $146 million of available liquidity under our committed line of credit and $30 million available under our letter of credit facility. We issued $112 million of common stock and $250 million of long-term debt in 2023. In 2024, we expect to issue approximately $85 billion of long-term debt and $70 million of common stock to partially fund our capital spending for the year.

Improved cash from operations will help fund the remainder. We are initiating our guidance for 2024 with a consolidated range of $2.36 to $2.56 per diluted share. We expect Avista Utilities to contribute within a range of $2.23 to $2.39 per diluted share in 2024. We expect the impact of the ERM on earnings to be negative during the first quarter of 2024. In the 50% customer, 50% company sharing band. For the full year, we expect the ERM to be neutral to earnings as we anticipate a positive impact in the latter part of the year, which will offset the early negative impact. Our guidance for Avista Utilities in 2024 reflects unrecovered structural costs, which we estimate reduced the return on equity by 70 basis points. We expect 60 basis points of regulatory timing lag in 2024.

This results in an expected return on equity at Avista Utilities of 8.1% in 2024. In 2023, the distribution of earnings between quarters differed from our typical historical results, due to the impact of customer tax credits being returned to customers, reducing customer bills and income tax expense. We expect the distribution of earnings between quarters in 2024 to more closely align with results prior to 2023 with the first and fourth quarters, representing the largest contributions to our annual earnings. We expect AEL&P to contribute in the range of $0.09 to $0.11 per diluted share in 2024 and we expect our other businesses to contribute in the range of $0.04 to $0.06 per diluted share 2024. Assuming a constructive outcome in our 2024, Washington, general rate case filings, we expect our earnings to grow over the long term in the range of 4% to 6% from a 2025 base year.

Now we'll be happy to answer question.

