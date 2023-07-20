Axos Financial's (NYSE:AX) three-year earnings growth trails the strong shareholder returns

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For example, the Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) share price has soared 124% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! It's also good to see the share price up 21% over the last quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 11% in 90 days).

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Axos Financial was able to grow its EPS at 17% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is lower than the 31% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is feeling more optimistic on the stock, after the last few years of progress. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Axos Financial's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Axos Financial's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 16%. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 3% per year. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Axos Financial .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

