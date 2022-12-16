U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,860.00
    -37.00 (-0.95%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,855.00
    -357.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,294.00
    -53.25 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.70
    -18.60 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.78
    -2.33 (-3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.00
    +8.20 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0628
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    +0.0630 (+1.83%)
     

  • Vix

    23.44
    +2.30 (+10.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2172
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1940
    -0.5460 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,983.39
    -554.17 (-3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.69
    -20.08 (-4.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.64
    -107.53 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

AYRO Announces Dealer Program for the New AYRO Vanish

AYRO, Inc.
·2 min read

AYRO's Dealer Program Brings Innovative Low-Speed Electric Vehicles to Market

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micromobility and last-mile delivery, announces an exclusive dealer program for the AYRO Vanish for established dealers of personal or commercial recreational vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and golf cars.

AYRO, Inc., Friday, December 16, 2022, Press release picture
AYRO, Inc., Friday, December 16, 2022, Press release picture

AYRO recently announced the release of the AYRO Vanish, the first low-speed electric vehicle (LSEV) in the company's new strategic product roadmap. The AYRO Vanish is a utility LSEV built with a corrosion-resistant all-aluminum chassis to limit vehicle weight and maximize carrying capacity and offers automotive-grade components for a more robust design. The vehicle offers highly adaptable pickup bed configurations to support both light-duty and heavy-duty needs while also offering container and food box payload options. The dealer program will create an extensive sales channel throughout North America for the AYRO Vanish and future AYRO products.

"Our existing partners will continue to bring AYRO products like the Vanish to market," said Tom Wittenschlaeger, CEO of AYRO. "They respectively focus on custom mobile hospitality solutions and automotive fleets which is the core of our business. The dealer program simply extends the reach of the AYRO brand and availability of AYRO products across the marketplace."

AYRO's Dealer Program will allow the Vanish and future products to be brought to additional markets, including fleet and operations managers for facilities in education, corporate and medical campuses, hotels and resorts, golf courses, stadiums, marinas, governments, municipalities and urban delivery. The program offers a range of benefits for prospective dealers including:

  • Territory exclusivity

  • Extensive training and support

  • First-right-of-refusal on future AYRO products

  • Volume purchase discounts

  • In-house financing program with 180-day floor planning and no interest for select dealers.

"We will begin accepting pre-orders for the Vanish early next year, followed by a ramp up to production in 2023. Our partners and authorized dealers will be the first to receive these new products off the production line," said Terry Kahl, vice president for dealer and distributor sales at AYRO.

For more information on AYRO and AYRO's Dealer Program, visit ayro.com and ayro.com/dealer-program.

About AYRO

AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. Our goal is to craft solutions in a way that leaves minimal impact on not only carbon emissions, but the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound and even discordant visuals, we apply engineering and artistry to every element of our product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap. For more information, visit ayro.com.

Media Inquiries:

Nick Kastner
Forum Communications
678-943-3859
nick@forumspeaks.com

SOURCE: AYRO, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732153/AYRO-Announces-Dealer-Program-for-the-New-AYRO-Vanish

Recommended Stories

  • Ford hikes price of cheapest F-150 electric truck variant to nearly $56,000

    The automaker has raised prices for its electric pickup trucks twice in a span of three months, as it navigates higher costs and supply chain snags. Automakers across the globe, including Tesla Inc and Rivian Automotive Inc are also struggling with higher prices of raw materials such as lithium and have warned that high costs were here to stay. Ford, which has previously said it was targeting annual production of 150,000 Lightning pickups by the fall of 2023, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment on the price hike.

  • 3 Red Flags for Rivian Automotive's Future

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been a polarizing stock. The bulls praised the maker of electric pickups, SUVs, and delivery vans for producing more vehicles than many other fledgling electric vehicle (EV) makers, and noted that its preorders continued to rise. The bears will point out that Rivian already halved its production target for 2022 from 50,000 to 25,000 vehicles back in March, it's still struggling with supply chain constraints, and its net losses are widening.

  • Electric vehicles confront the leap to the mass market

    The past year was sobering for investors who poured money into Tesla Inc and rival electric vehicle startups that hoped to emulate Tesla CEO Elon Musk's success. Rivian Automotive Inc, which had a higher market value than Ford Motor Co shortly after it went public in 2021, lost more than 70% of its value over the past year. Electric van maker Arrival warned it could run out of cash in less than a year.

  • Toyota to study electric vehicle interplay with power grid with Oncor Electric

    Toyota Motor North America said Thursday it's teaming up with Texas-based electric power distribution specialist Oncor Electric Delivery to collaborate on a pilot project around vehicle-to-grid. Toyota said the deal marks its first utility agreement for electric vehicle charging. The technology allows vehicles to flow energy from their battery back onto the electric grid. U.S.-listed shares of Toyota are down 21.9% in 2022, compared to a drop of 28.6% by the Nasdaq .

  • Tesla and GM Are Betting Their Future on Electric Vehicles. Foxconn and Magna Want a Piece of the Action.

    “Asset light” is catching on among upstart companies selling electric vehicles. Foxconn and Magna International want a piece of the action.

  • Lucid EV Sales Are About to Launch in Europe

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid will open a retail and service center in the Netherlands on Dec. 16. It had opened a sales center in Munich in May.

  • Faraday Stock Plunges. EV Maker Admits It Needs A Lot More Cash.

    Faraday Future Intelligent Electric says it wants to start production of its ultraluxury vehicles in March of 2023, but it needs another $150 million to $170 million to make that happen.

  • Legacy Automakers Keep Taking Pages From Tesla's Playbook Despite CEO Controversy

    According to BloombergNEF, battery prices rose for the first time in a decade. However, BloombergNEF experts don’t expect the rising costs for battery ingredients like lithium, cobalt, and nickel to impact vehicle prices anytime soon. Moreover, they expect it to be a temporary bump as BNEF predicts prices will drop in 2024, as more lithium production comes online. Still, it's not good news for both legacy automakers as well as EV start-ups that desperately need profits from EVs to come as soon a

  • Sarasota Bradenton airport to soon offer 56 destinations, including 4 new ones

    Southwest is flying to three new cities for spring break.

  • Tesla Stock Could Feel More Pain Next Year. Too Many EVs Might Be the Problem.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas looked into 2023 and sees some concerning signs for electric-vehicle makers. The problem, in a nutshell, is there are too many EVs now, as the number of models from auto makers has proliferated. “The brakes are screeching on EV demand,” wrote Jonas in a Wednesday report.

  • Watch pilot eject after F-35B crashes on Texas runway

    The crash occurred during a test flight.

  • Should You Lease or Buy an Electric Car?

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are fast becoming popular in the U.S. and abroad for those who want a new set of wheels. And while the lease vs. buy debate is ever-present among this crowd, things become even...

  • Man Forced To Drive 320 Miles On Highway In China Until Fuel Runs Out After Car Gets Stuck In Cruise Control

    A driver remained stuck on a highway in China for 320 miles after a malfunction of his car’s cruise control.

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) Bolsters Waymo Efforts With Latest Move (Revised)

    Alphabet (GOOGL) applies for a final permit in California to sell its self-driving car rides in San Francisco.

  • EVs more issue-prone than gasoline and hybrid cars, Consumer Reports says

    Consumer Reports' reliability surveys find the Tesla Model 3 and Nissan Leaf your best EV bets, but battery electrics trail gasoline and hybrids.

  • 2024 Ford Mustang power figures are out, from Dark Horse on down

    Today, Ford is revealing the power figures for the 2024 Mustang that we’ve all been waiting for.

  • Car Market’s Turn East May Signal Russia’s Economic Future

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s car market is eking out growth again, in a sign of what may lie ahead for an economy retooling under the pressure of international sanctions over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeElon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsPerhaps no industry in Russia suffered a big

  • China Is Going Big on EV Exports

    BYD is introducing another marque as Chinese vehicle exports grow, California is pumping billions into charging infrastructure, and Ford and CATL may build a battery plant in Michigan. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, December 15, 2022.

  • Honda Has Discovered the Massive Sales Potential of Over-the-Air Updates

    Every couple of weeks, some automaker publicizes a plan to overhaul its infotainment software, making it faster, smarter, and able to reach more aspects of the vehicle. They evangelize the convenience of “over-the-air” updates — something that cars have been capable of for the last 10 years — with an eye toward the future of the ever-evolving “ownership experience.” Today, that automaker is Honda; and the future it envisions sound like it’ll probably require your credit card.

  • ‘Grumpy green guy’ doesn’t count as a passenger for driver in HOV lane, Arizona cops say

    Arizona law says HOV lanes are reserved for vehicles with two or more people, including the driver.