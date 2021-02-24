AZFL Announces Organization of New Lab Subsidiary

MIAMI, FL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. (OTC : AZFL) ( azflamerica.com ), a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable forest management, the certification and sales of carbon credits, and processing Industrial Hemp, announced today that the Company has organized a new subsidiary in the State of Nevada named Green America Laboratories. The Company also announced that the new subsidiary brings together an important group of investors led by Mr. Raul Rocha Cantu, a Mexican businessman whose home group owns and operates the largest private gaming establishments in Mexico. GAL, as it has now been baptized, will be directed by AZFL’s Company Chairman, Ricardo Cortez, in conjunction with Mr. Rocha Cantu and Mr. Alejandro Otero, also a Mexican businessman and land-owner who has also contributed with important guarantees to the GAL Project.



As previously announced, Green America Laboratories has secured a facility in NW Miami-Dade County where the company will be building a top-of-the-line Hemp derived products lab. GAL has selected and ordered a new lab configuration with equipment manufactured by Precision Extraction Solutions of Troy, Michigan. Precision, widely considered the best USA manufacturer of solvent based cannabinoid extraction equipment, was founded by Mr. Nick Tennant, world renowned as the USA’s Extraction Guru.

Further, the Company announced that GAL has hired architects and engineers to design the lab layout under the technical direction of Mr. Grim Leadingham of WKU Consulting. Mr. Leadingham and his team are accredited with 100% effectiveness in the business, having helped built some of the largest bulk concentrates laboratories on the west coast and with a perfect 9 for 9 record in labs built and labs operating successfully. GAL is expected to be operational sometime during the second trimester of this fiscal year and will become the first of its kind this far south among major USA based cannabinoid extraction operators. GAL’s standardized operating procedures aim to produce bulk T-Free concentrates and premium T-Free distillates for the emerging Florida and Latin American Markets.

AZFL’s present board also announced that it has officially appointed Carlos Martinez as its new CFO. Mr. Martinez brings more than 25 years of banking and financial experience, having directed several large financial institutions. The Company also announced that it has hired Mr. Jose Giron as General Manager to direct the Green America Laboratories project. Mr. Giron, has a master’s degree in Finance and will be initially directing all of new hires at the GAL facility and coordinating the Building Permits with Miami-Dade County and permits by FDACS. The Company stated further that several new appointments are in progress and will be announced as applicants are being considered to occupy several key management positions to oversee these new operations.

Ricardo Cortez, Chairman of the Board of Amazonas Florestal Ltd., stated: “These are new and exciting times for AZFL. After almost two and a half years in pursuit of the right business combination to bring our project to life, thanks to the backing of our Mexican investors without whom these new operations would not be possible, I can proudly state that the Company is well on its way to develop new and important operations this year and right here in our back yard, Miami-Dade County and the State of Florida”. Cortez also stated, “Under my direction, we are building the new management teams and I can assure our investors and shareholders that all of the elements are in place to make the GAL project a reality. I want to thank our followers and collaborators for their valuable support in helping to get this project on its way in an effective and positive manner. We will be following up with more important updates as the project further develops.”

About Amazonas Florestal Ltd.

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. is a natural resources company dedicated to innovative, sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforests of Amazonas, Brazil, that include the certification and sale of carbon credits. In 2017, the Company shifted gears to focus on the growth, harvesting, research and development of Industrial Hemp and related products in the U.S.A. and for the U.S. and Latin Markets. In 2021, the Company will build an important Hemp Oil Extraction facility in South Florida dedicated to the production of premium bulk cannabinoid extractions derived from Hemp and products that use these extractions as an active ingredient to Health and Wellness products.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Amazonas' goal is to become a leader in field of Cannabinoid Extractions serving labs that use these chemicals as a raw material for human and animal health and beauty products.

