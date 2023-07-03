AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.17

AZZ Inc.'s (NYSE:AZZ) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.17 per share on 26th of July. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

AZZ's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last payment, AZZ was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 130% of cash flows. While the business may be attempting to set a balanced dividend policy, a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 24.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

AZZ Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.56, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.68. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.0% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

We Could See AZZ's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that AZZ has been growing its earnings per share at 6.0% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for AZZ (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

