Is B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions' (NASDAQ:BOSC) stock is up by 3.1% over the past month. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to B.O.S. Better Online Solutions' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions is:

11% = US$2.1m ÷ US$18m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.11.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To begin with, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 8.8% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions was able to see an impressive net income growth of 32% over the last five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared B.O.S. Better Online Solutions' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 26%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about B.O.S. Better Online Solutions''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with B.O.S. Better Online Solutions' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

