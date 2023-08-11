B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 9, 2023

Operator: Good afternoon and welcome to B. Riley Financial’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is David and I will be your call coordinator. This afternoon, B. Riley issued its second quarter earnings release and financial supplement. Copies can be found on B. Riley’s Investor Relations website at ir.brileyfin.com or on the right side of your screen if you are joining us today via web. Today’s call includes prepared remarks from the company, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the management team. Joining us today from B. Riley are Bryant Riley, Chairman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO; Tom Kelleher, Co-Founder and Co-CEO; and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO. After management’s remarks, we will open the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded and an audio replay will be available later today. Finally, before we conclude today’s call, I will provide the necessary cautions regarding forward-looking statements. Now, I will turn the call over to Mr. Bryant Riley. Mr. Riley, you may proceed.

Bryant Riley: Thank you for joining our call this afternoon. On a consolidated basis, our platform delivered solid results for the second quarter. We saw a meaningful year-over-year increase in revenues, despite another period with nominal contribution from investment banking. With a more favorable market environment, momentum is carrying into the current quarter with increasing levels of client activity across capital markets, retail liquidation, consulting and appraisal. In the month of July, we closed more investment banking transactions than during all of the second quarter and we have since added several new and current engagements to our pipeline. Retail liquidation has picked up both in the US and in Europe and demand for our financial advisory and appraisal services continues to be strong.

Capital Markets conditions continue to improve. Wealth management should also be poised to benefit. Based on where we are today, relative to our Q2 results, we are reaffirming our prior guidance. We expect to generate operating EBITDA of at least $105 million in the third quarter. To be clear, this guidance represents a floor based on where we are today. To the extent the current level of activity continues, we believe there will be additional upside from capital markets. Over the last three years, we have remained focused, while continuing to execute our strategy. I've said this before and it bears repeating, none of this is by accident. We have carefully constructed our business with a highly skilled team of professionals, whose leadership allows us to be nimble in challenging markets and to be ready when conditions turn.

Based on recent activity, we believe our business is at a near-term inflection and we are well positioned to capitalize on our momentum. With the current tailwinds in banking and liquidation, we will press the offensive and utilize our balance sheet to pursue opportunities we see across our platform. This includes supporting our clients in their strategic and capital raising initiatives as an underwriter or lender, adding new talent and businesses to support our existing teams while expanding core services in new markets and making opportunistic investments to enhance our platform, while continuing to diversify sources of steady recurring earnings. We are extremely encouraged about where we are today and for our outlook relative to the opportunities ahead.

With that I will now turn the call over to Phil Ahn, our CFO and COO to discuss key metrics for the quarter. Phil?

Phillip Ahn: Thanks, Brian. Now recapping our results for the second quarter of 2023. On a consolidated basis, our total revenues increased to $406 million in the second quarter, up from $140 million during the three months ended June 2022. Net income available to common shareholders was $44 million or $1.55 per diluted share. Our operating revenues increased by 41% to $364 million, up from $257 million in the prior year quarter. Operating adjusted EBITDA increased to $80 million compared to operating EBITDA of $74 million in the prior year quarter. Increased revenues from our financial consulting and our Auction and Liquidation segments were partially offset by decreased investment banking and wealth management fee revenues as a result of overall lower capital markets activity, during the quarter.

The additions of Lingo and BullsEye Telecom to our communications portfolio, and targets to our consumer brands portfolio last year, also contributed to a significant increase in revenues during the quarter. On a consolidated basis, our total revenue was also enhanced by $42 million in investment gains for the second quarter, reflecting both realized and unrealized gains and losses on strategic investments that we hold. As a reminder, adjusted EBITDA in our metrics for operating investment results may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. Investors can find additional details relating to these metrics, including a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures, in our earnings release and financial supplement. Turning to a summary, of our balance sheet at June 30.

At quarter end, we had approximately $108 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, $1.07 billion in net securities and other investments owned at fair value and $684 million in loans receivable at fair value. Total cash and investments was approximately $1.92 billion, including $66 million of other investments reported in prepaid and other assets. Total debt as of June 30, was approximately $2.33 billion and total debt net of cash and investments was $406 million at quarter end. Finally, and as was previously announced, we declared a regular dividend of $1 per share which will be paid on or about August 21 to stockholders of record as of August 11. This completes my financial summary. And now, I'll turn the call over to Tom Kelleher, our Co-CEO, to discuss our business segments.

Tom?

Tom Kelleher: Thanks, Phil. We remain encouraged by our overall performance and the current momentum, we are seeing across our diversified platform. As Bryant referenced, B. Riley Securities is seeing directional improvement in the current period, with strong investment banking results in July both in terms of completed transactions and new and near-term engagements. Additionally, current market dynamics have created a favorable environment for recruiting as we look to strategically grow in verticals where we see opportunity. During the quarter, we added multiple experienced hires to our banking and equity research team, and meaningfully expanded our coverage across the consumer and TMT sectors. Our newly expanded consumer team is looking forward to hosting our consumer conference in New York next month.

In Wealth Management, revenue production remained solid during the second quarter despite muted capital markets, while legacy settlement costs and integration challenges have obscured historical operating efficiencies this was a pivotal quarter for the business. Gross margin has improved substantially and monthly fixed costs are down. We have achieved a meaningful amount of annualized savings while significantly reducing risk associated, with legacy issues. Having met our goals to rightsize the business, we can now look forward and focus on growth. Our current adviser base is a balanced mix of W-2 and independence and more than 50% of our revenue is reoccurring. We believe there is an opportunity for more upside in this business as capital markets activity improves and we are continuing to focus on recruiting high-quality advisers with sophisticated clients to join our platform.

In auction and liquidation, we saw a significant influx of large retail engagements, which contributed to increased revenues of $10.6 million during the quarter. The majority of our domestic profit for Q2 was from ongoing projects that we initiated earlier this year, including Nordstrom Canada and store closures for Bed Bath & Beyond, which have continued into the current quarter. In addition, we continue to see substantial activity in Europe. During the quarter, we finished up projects in Germany and Ireland for GameStop which included 121 stores. More recently, we started a large engagement with Salamander, which includes over 130 stores across Germany, Australia and Hungary. In this past ,week we signed an engagement with Depot Germany, which includes over 100 stores.

These projects should contribute meaningfully to our results in future quarters, and we expect to see more activity in the remainder of this year given the continued constraints across retail. In financial consulting, B. Riley Advisory Services experienced another record quarter in Q2 with momentum continuing in Q3. Revenues from this segment increased by 28% year-over-year to $31 million, up from $24 million in the prior year quarter. Segment income increased to $8 million, up from $4 million in the prior year period. Demand for bankruptcy restructuring and litigation advisory services remains strong. Following early successes from the addition of Farber to our platform this past February, we recently completed two more acquisitions to strategically enhance our business.

In May, we acquired ABTV and in the process added a team of senior restructuring professionals based in Charlotte. This team quickly hit the ground running and is already working alongside our existing team. And in July, we acquired Crawford & Winiarski, a boutique forensic accountancy and litigation support practice, which gives us a significant presence in Detroit, where we already have an established restructuring practice. In our Appraisal division, engagement capacity is fully utilized. We are looking to increase staffing levels to support growing appraisal needs for asset-based lenders. We're also continuing to focus on building our field exams group, which has seen early success since introducing this as a new service line this past February.

Bringing on these highly skilled professionals not only provides incremental value to our existing team and clients, but also breaks ground in new markets for our other B. Riley divisions. Our new colleagues have been enthusiastic about bringing the breadth of our platform to their clients. In our Communications segment, our portfolio of businesses continues to perform to our expectations, while contributing meaningful earnings to our platform. On a combined basis, these businesses generated segment revenues of $85 million and segment income of $10 million for the quarter. The significant increase was primarily driven by the acquisitions of Lingo and BullsEye Telecom in May and August of 2022. Finally, revenues from our Consumer segment were $60 million for the quarter largely driven by Targus which was acquired in Q4 of last year.

In addition to the brand licensing related to our six business portfolio, which continues to perform relatively steadily. During the quarter, we expanded our brands investment portfolio through the purchase of a minority equity stake in Dutch fashion brand Scotch & Soda in connection with Bluestar Alliance's acquisition of the brand out of bankruptcy. The structure of this investment is similar to our other co-investments with Bluestar, including Justice and Hurley, which have generated meaningful dividend income for the platform since our initial investment. Bluestar will continue to operate the Scotch & Soda brand while expanding its retail distribution. Given the relative strength across our business and our outlook for the current quarter, we remain extremely encouraged as we look at the many opportunities ahead.

We recognize that our diversified platform is unique. But what truly differentiates B. Riley is our team of dedicated professionals who contribute to our continued success. As always, we are indebted to them for their commitment to making the firm what it is. With that, we will now open the call up for questions before turning back to Bryant for closing remarks. Operator?

