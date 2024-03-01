Baidu's Stellar Results And Promising AI Prospects Were Not Enough To Impress

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) reported a stellar performance during the last three months of 2023 as it continues its strategic shift towards the AI landscape. Often dubbed as China’s Google, Baidu’s results showed substantial resilience and even growth amid a complex macroeconomic environment. But being labeled as China’s Google also comes with high expectations, ones that Baidu didn’t succeed to meet with its fourth quarter results as AI spending drained its bottom line. However, while Google and China have the search engine combat, they are also rivals on the AI front in a world where technology transcends borders. When it comes to China, the world’s second biggest economy, Baidu has the home advantage but Google is maneuvering its way back into China through AI software.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

For the quarter ended in December, revenue was fueled by gains from its AI applications and expanded advertising business that is Baidu’s bread and butter. Revenue grew 6% YoY to 34.95 billion yuan ($4.92 billion) which was in line with LSEG’s average estimate of 34.97 billion yuan. Online marketing, the business that makes most revenue forChina’s largest internet search engine, reported revenue expanded 6% to 19.2 billion yuan. Adjusted net income rose from 2022’s comparable quarter by 44% to 7.76 billion yuan. But diluted earnings per American depositary share of95 cents were a far cry from the analyst consensus of $2.48 as ambitious AI spending ate into profits.

AI To Combat The Economy Slowdown

Last March, Baidu launched its ChatGPT-like ERNIE Bot in bid to capture the business potential of AI and Ernie is already a contributor to revenues.

Baidu also did a good job at diversifying its revenue sources with non-core businesses that have been contributing to its financial since 2022. But Baidu remains at the forefront of technological evolution as it continues to navigate from being a search engine to becoming an AI powerhouse.

As for full year 2023, Baidu reported that revenue rose 9% to about $19 billion but it certainly didn’t help that theU.S. banned the exporting of the most advanced semiconductors to the world’s second-biggest economy. Despite inaccessibility of its cloud computing business, Google is also re-entering the scene by making a pivot towards AI software. Therefore, Google avoided a direct confrontation on the search engine front, but it is undoubtedly laying down the groundwork for a strong AI-powered comeback. The competition between Google and Baidu goes far beyond fighting for market share or technical superiority, as it tells a spectacular global story of transformative power of AI and relentless pursuit of growth.

