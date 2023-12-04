Baker Hughes (BKR) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

Baker Hughes (BKR) closed the latest trading day at $33.75, indicating a -0.12% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the oilfield services company had lost 3.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.62%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Baker Hughes in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post earnings of $0.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.92 billion, up 17.24% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.57 per share and a revenue of $25.59 billion, indicating changes of +76.4% and +20.98%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Baker Hughes. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher within the past month. Baker Hughes currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Baker Hughes has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.57 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.22 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

