BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) Just Released Its Yearly Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) last week reported its latest yearly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$602m and statutory earnings per share of US$6.34. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, BancFirst's four analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be US$595.3m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to decline 13% to US$5.60 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$593.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.43 in 2024. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$92.00, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values BancFirst at US$100.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$87.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that revenue is expected to reverse, with a forecast 1.2% annualised decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 11% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.3% per year. It's pretty clear that BancFirst's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards BancFirst following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$92.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for BancFirst going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for BancFirst that you need to take into consideration.

