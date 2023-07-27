The Bancorp (TBBK) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

The Bancorp (TBBK) reported $116.53 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 41.2%. EPS of $0.89 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $114.39 million, representing a surprise of +1.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how The Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 43% versus 40.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

Average Interest-Earning Assets : $7.22 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.38 billion.

Net Interest Margin [%] : 4.83% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.75%.

Total Non Interest Income : $29.34 million compared to the $28.31 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Net Interest Income: $87.20 million versus $86.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of The Bancorp have returned +27% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

