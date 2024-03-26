Bandwidth Inc (BAND) COO Anthony Bartolo Sells 7,798 Shares

Anthony Bartolo, Chief Operating Officer of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND), sold 7,798 shares of the company on March 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $18.75 per share, resulting in a total value of $146,232.50.

Bandwidth Inc is a software company that provides cloud-based communications services for businesses. The company's platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and manage their own voice and text messaging services on a global scale without the need to build and maintain network infrastructure.

Over the past year, Anthony Bartolo has sold a total of 18,439 shares of Bandwidth Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Bandwidth Inc shows a pattern of 38 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Bandwidth Inc shares were trading at $18.75, giving the company a market capitalization of $484.169 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.76, with a GuruFocus Value of $24.74, indicating that Bandwidth Inc is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

