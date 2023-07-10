Is Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Potentially Undervalued?

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Bandwidth’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Bandwidth Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11.42x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 11.8x, which means if you buy Bandwidth today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Bandwidth should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Bandwidth’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Bandwidth?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Bandwidth, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, BAND appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on BAND, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BAND for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on BAND should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Bandwidth at this point in time. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 are significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Bandwidth.

