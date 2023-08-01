Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB) reported $142.63 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. EPS of $1.14 for the same period compares to $1.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $145.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15, the EPS surprise was -0.87%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bank of NT Butterfield & Son performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Core Efficiency Ratio : 57.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 58.03%.

Net Interest Margin : 2.83% compared to the 2.88% average estimate based on two analysts.

Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $13.09 billion compared to the $13.20 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Net Interest Income : $92.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $94.72 million.

Total Non-interest Income: $50.15 million compared to the $51.42 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Bank of NT Butterfield & Son have returned +18.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

