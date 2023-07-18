Bank of America's profits jump 19% on strong Wall Street showing

Bank of America (BAC) churned out more profits and revenue in the second quarter after a surprisingly strong showing from its Wall Street unit and a solid performance from its consumer businesses.

Net income was up 19% compared to the year-earlier period, to $7.4 billion. Revenue rose 11%, to $25.2 billion.

"We continue to see a healthy US economy that is growing at a slower pace, with a resilient job market," said CEO Brian Moynihan.

The results from the nation's second-largest bank are the latest demonstration of how high interest rates and the surprising strength of the US consumer continue to help some of the largest US lenders even as regional banks struggle.

Bank of America - like JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) — showed during the second quarter that it was able to earn more money from its loans despite paying a lot more for deposits.

It also managed to buck a trend of slower dealmaking and trading that is plaguing a number of other big banks.

Revenues from those businesses dropped during the last quarter at Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

They were up at Bank of America when compared to the year-earlier period. It claims it had "zero trading loss" days during the first half of the year and the highest first-half sales and trading revenue in over a decade.

What also helped Bank of America was that it reported a sizable increase in its net interest income compared to the year-earlier period. That measures the difference between what banks earn on their loans and pay out on their deposits.

That figure rose 14%, to $14.3 billion.

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup all reported jumps in this key measure of profitability.

