Here’s How Bank OZK (OZK) Weathered a Challenging Environment

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Small Cap Fund” second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter of 2023, markets were positive, and the US stocks rose over 8% (as measured by the Russell 3000 Index). The portfolio outperformed Russell 2000 Index in Q2 and returned 6.34%, bringing the YTD gains to 13.05%. Financial and consumer discretionary holdings were the source of relative strength in the quarter while the relative weakness came from consumer staples holdings and below-benchmark exposure to the information technology sector. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund highlighted stocks like Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is a banking company that offers retail and commercial banking services. On July 31, 2023, Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) stock closed at $43.73 per share. One-month return of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was 8.08%, and its shares gained 9.27% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) has a market capitalization of $4.948 billion.

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund made the following comment about Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Other top contributors included Allegiant Travel, Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) and Mr. Cooper Group. Arkansas-based regional bank Bank OZK has weathered a challenging environment well despite fears around commercial real estate. Further, with its conservative approach, the bank was positioned to opportunistically deploy capital during the banking crisis."

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 23 hedge fund portfolios held Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) at the end of first quarter which was 24 in the previous quarter.

