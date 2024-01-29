Insight into Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio)'s Investment Moves for Q4 2023

Fairholme Focused Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio), managed by renowned investor Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio), has revealed its N-PORT filing for the fourth quarter of 2023. The fund is known for its strategy of seeking current income and capital preservation through a focused portfolio of cash-distributing securities. Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment approach is closely monitored by GuruFocus under two distinct profiles: "Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio)" for Fairholme Capital Management's SEC filings, and "Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio)" for the flagship fund's stock holdings.

Bank OZK Takes the Lead in Fairholme Focused Income Fund's Latest Portfolio Update

Summary of New Buys

Fairholme Focused Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with 3 new stocks in the last quarter:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) emerged as the standout addition with 281,700 shares, making up 15.4% of the portfolio and valued at $11.79 million.

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) was the second major acquisition, comprising 27,600 shares or approximately 2.71% of the portfolio, worth $2.07 million.

Home BancShares Inc (NYSE:HOMB) rounded out the top three, with 69,600 shares accounting for 2.02% of the portfolio, totaling $1.54 million.

Key Position Increases

The fund also bolstered its position in an existing holding:

Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) saw an increase of 187,300 shares, bringing the total to 1,988,000 shares. This adjustment signifies a 10.4% rise in share count and a 6.55% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $53.24 million.

Key Position Reductions

Conversely, Fairholme Focused Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) trimmed its stake in one company:

The fund cut its investment in Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSX:FRU) by 22,100 shares, leading to a 55.25% decrease in shares and a 0.43% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of C$14.59 during the quarter and has seen a -1.58% return over the past three months and a 2.41% year-to-date return.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Fairholme Focused Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio consisted of 7 stocks. The top holdings were 69.53% in Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD), 15.4% in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), 8.84% in WR Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB), 2.71% in CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF), and 2.02% in Home BancShares Inc (NYSE:HOMB). The investments are primarily concentrated in three industries: Energy, Financial Services, and Basic Materials.

