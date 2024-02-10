Catherine Keating, Sr. Exec. Vice President, executed a sale of 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) on February 8, 2024, as reported in a SEC Filing. The insider's trades over the past year reflect a total sale of 35,820 shares and no recorded purchases.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp is a global financial services company that provides a comprehensive array of services that enable institutions and individuals to manage and service their financial assets in more than 100 markets worldwide. The company is a leading provider of financial services for institutions, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals, offering superior investment management and investment services through a worldwide client-focused team.

The insider transaction history for Bank of New York Mellon Corp indicates a trend of insider sales over the past year, with 5 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Insider Sells Shares

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp were trading at $54.81, resulting in a market capitalization of $41.93 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.91, which is slightly higher than the industry median of 13.665 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $54.81 and a GuruFocus Value of $51.25, Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

