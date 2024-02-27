Bank7 Corp President & CEO Thomas Travis Sells 20,000 Shares

On February 26, 2024, Thomas Travis, President & CEO of Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

Bank7 Corp is a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its subsidiary, Bank7, the company operates as a community bank, offering a full range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. The services include commercial and personal lending, deposit services, as well as treasury and cash management services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 48,500 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and six insider sells for Bank7 Corp.

On the date of the sale, shares of Bank7 Corp were trading at $27.11 each, resulting in a market capitalization of $248.338 million. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 8.82, which is below the industry median of 9.29 and above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.77, indicating that Bank7 Corp was considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on current stock valuations. The recent sale by Bank7 Corp's President & CEO may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of such insider activities.

