BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) stock falls 4.8% in past week as one-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 49%. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 9.2%. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 0.6% in three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 37% in the last 90 days.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for BankUnited isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, BankUnited had to report a 21% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 49% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. The P/E ratio of 5.74 also points to the negative market sentiment.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that BankUnited shareholders are down 48% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 9.2%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with BankUnited .

