Banner (BANR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Banner (BANR) reported $154.42 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.7%. EPS of $1.43 for the same period compares to $1.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $157 million, representing a surprise of -1.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Banner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 62.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 60.1%.

  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0% compared to the 0% average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.9% versus 3.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Total non-performing loans: $26.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $30.56 million.

  • Total non-performing assets: $26.81 million versus $31.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total Average interest-earning assets: $14.61 billion versus $14.61 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net interest income: $141.77 million versus $141.53 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Total non-interest income: $12.66 million compared to the $16.63 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Mortgage banking operations: $2.05 million versus $2.97 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent): $144.75 million compared to the $143.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Banner here>>>

Shares of Banner have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Banner Corporation (BANR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

