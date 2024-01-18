Net Income : Q4 net income decreased to $42.6 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, a 22% decrease from Q4 2022.

Net Interest Income : Dropped to $138.4 million in Q4 2023, reflecting increased funding costs.

Loan Growth : Net loans receivable increased 2% to $10.66 billion at the end of 2023.

Provision for Credit Losses : Q4 saw a $2.5 million provision, reflecting higher net loan charge-offs.

Non-Interest Income : Rose to $14.1 million in Q4, aided by mortgage banking operations revenue.

Dividend : Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share.

Efficiency Ratio: Increased to 63.37% in Q4 2023, indicating higher costs relative to revenue.

Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) released its 8-K filing on January 18, 2024, revealing a downturn in its fourth-quarter and full-year financial performance for 2023. The bank holding company, which operates Banner Bank and serves the Pacific Northwest, reported a 7% quarter-over-quarter and a 22% year-over-year decrease in net income for the fourth quarter, with a full-year net income of $183.6 million, or $5.33 per diluted share, down from the previous year's $195.4 million, or $5.67 per diluted share.

Banner Corp (BANR) Reports Decline in Q4 Earnings and Full Year 2023 Results

Financial Performance Analysis

The decline in net interest income from $159.1 million in Q4 2022 to $138.4 million in Q4 2023 was primarily due to an increase in funding costs, which was only partially offset by an increase in yields on earning assets. The net interest margin also compressed from 4.23% in Q4 2022 to 3.83% in Q4 2023. The company's results included a $4.8 million net loss on the sale of securities and a $2.5 million provision for credit losses, indicating a cautious approach to potential loan losses.

Despite the challenges, Banner Corp achieved strong loan growth, with net loans receivable increasing by 2% to $10.66 billion at the end of 2023. The bank also saw a rise in non-interest income to $14.1 million in the fourth quarter, thanks in part to a significant increase in mortgage banking operations revenue, which reached $5.4 million.

Balance Sheet and Capital Strength

Banner Corp's total assets stood at $15.67 billion at the end of 2023, with a solid deposit base where core deposits represented 89% of total deposits. The company's capital ratios remained well above the regulatory requirements for being categorized as "well-capitalized," with a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.97%.

Despite the overall decrease in net income and net interest income, Banner Corp's President and CEO, Mark Grescovich, highlighted the company's stable operating performance and strong relationship banking strategy, which has positioned the company to weather market headwinds. The bank continues to maintain strong credit quality metrics and a solid reserve for potential loan losses.

"Our super community bank business strategy of emphasizing a moderate risk profile and strong relationship banking, continues to provide stable operating performance and has positioned the Company well to weather recent market headwinds," said Mark Grescovich, President and CEO.

Banner Corp's commitment to its clients, communities, colleagues, company, and shareholders remains steadfast as it navigates through economic cycles and changes.

Looking Ahead

While the earnings report shows some areas of concern, particularly with the net interest margin compression and the increased provision for credit losses, Banner Corp's loan growth and capital strength provide a solid foundation for the future. The bank's focus on maintaining a moderate risk profile and capitalizing on its strong core deposit base may help mitigate the impact of the challenging interest rate environment.

