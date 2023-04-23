Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.48

Banner Corporation's (NASDAQ:BANR) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.48 on 12th of May. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Banner's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Banner has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on Banner's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 30%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 24.6% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 27%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 47% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Banner has been growing its earnings per share at 25% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Banner Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Banner that investors should take into consideration. Is Banner not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

