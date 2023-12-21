Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 41% of the company

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Baozun's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 13 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Using data from analyst forecasts alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

If you want to know who really controls Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 41% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Baozun.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Baozun?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Baozun. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Baozun's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Baozun. Alibaba Group Holding Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 15% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.0% and 5.8% of the stock. Wenbin Qiu, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 13 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Baozun

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Baozun Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$15m worth of stock in the US$174m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 35% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 15% of Baozun. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

