Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Thomas Hook: Thank you Bill and good morning everybody. I just like to start first by wishing my wife Happy Birthday. Barnes delivered a good performance in the second quarter generating topline growth and improvement in adjusted operating income and margin. The team accomplished this while simultaneously advancing the substancial transformation underway at Barnes. Our progress is encouraging although asymmetric across the company. And there remain further opportunities to drive to integrate, consolidate and rationalize optimization strategy. Our multiphase initiative to improve core business execution continues and some early progress can be seen in the improved industrial results in the quarter. While industrial performance is not at the desired level, there is movement in the right direction.

For the time being, I am taking a more active role with each industrial SBU and I have temporarily assumed the Molding Solution’s Presidents role. While the ultimate organization structure for industrial is under development, when settled it would be an efficient structure built to support the execution of our strategic plans. For industrial, organic orders were flat as compared to a year ago, though book-to-bill was approximately 1.1 times. From a macro standpoint, trends we have discussed previously are still visible with several end markets performing well and others seen on-going challenges. Automation has delivered an increase in sequential revenues for three quarters in a row and our multi cavity molds systems business continues to be strong.

On the other hand, our automotive hot runners in sheet metal forming product lines had seen weakness. Across industrial markets China has been particularly soft. Julie will touch upon these highlights in a moment. There is a rich organic growth opportunity at industrial and we are re-directing our sales efforts to drive a strong, vibrant sales funnel focussing on improved commercial practises and a new customer acquisition. Building net commercial pipeline is a key step to generating the performance we expect from the business. At Aerospace, the market remains very favorable. Our OEM business will benefit from on-going productionary increases by both Boeing and Airbus. In the aftermarket, we continue to deliver strong sales growth given improved passenger traffic and the resurgence of wide-body activity.

Clearly the market vibrancy supports our aerospace strategy to enhance, focus, and grow this business. In support of our strategy to grow our military aftermarket business, we have reached an agreement with Blue Raven to provide U.S. military aftermarket distribution support for Barnes Aerospace products and services. This agreement will help grow our U.S. military aftermarket business through Blue Raven’s tech-enabled, scalable supply chain solutions. While top-line performance at aerospace has been particularly good, we did take a step back with respect to adjusted operating margin performance in the second quarter. There are two factors driving this dynamic. First, we have experienced productivity challenges in some facilities. These challenges are within our control and are actively being addressed.

Second, within OEM, we experienced a product mix impact on margin resulting from less fabrication work and more machining. That said, I am pleased with the overall performance and direction of our Aerospace business and expect our margin performance to get back on track in the second half. Before I conclude my remarks, I’d like to provide an update on our pending acquisition with MB Aerospace. MB Aerospace is an exceptional strategic fit for Barnes Aerospace with highly complementary programs, global operation, technical capabilities, and product and services offerings. The transaction is progressing as expected through the regulatory approval process and we anticipate closing the transaction before the end of the year. Upon closing, we will immediately begin integration and driving organizational synergies.

At that time, we will also be able to share more detailed financial and operational aspects of the combined business. We’re excited about the acquisition and like the balance it brings to our portfolio. To close my prepared remarks, our actions across the company target the core business performance improvement we expect to deliver. These actions, whether transformation related or acquisition integrated related, are all part of the same value equation. There is considerable work in progress and still much more to do. However, we have the systems, investments, and global team to execute these simultaneous objectives. We’re on the appropriate path and our commitment to the process is unwavering. Let me now pass the call over to Julie for a discussion of our second quarter performance as well as some end market color.

Julie Streich: Good morning everyone and thank you, Tom. Let me begin with highlights of our second quarter results on slide four of our supplement. Second quarter sales were $339 million, up 6% from the prior year period, with organic sales increasing 5%. Foreign exchange had a modest favorable impact on sales. Adjusted operating income was $43.5 million this year, up 8% from $40.1 million a year ago, and adjusted operating margin of 12.8% was up 30 basis points. Net income was $17.4 million or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $39.6 million or negative $0.78 per diluted share a year ago. On an adjusted basis, net income per share of $0.58 was up 4% from $0.56 a year ago. Adjusted net income per share in the second quarter of 2023 excludes $0.19 of restructuring and transformation related charges and $0.05 of acquisition related charges.

Last year’s adjusted net income per share excludes a goodwill impairment charge of $1.34. Interest expense was $6.5 million, an increase of $3.2 million due to a higher average interest rate. Other income was $2.9 million, up $2.5 million from last year, driven by an increase in non-operating pension income. The effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2023 was 22.5%, compared to negative 27.1% in the year ago period and 64.7% for the full year 2022. The decrease in the second quarter 2023 effective tax rate from the full year 2022 rate is primarily due to the absence of a goodwill impairment charge, which is not tax deductible for book purposes. Now I’ll turn to our segment performance, beginning with industrial. For the second quarter, sales were $217 million, up 2% from the prior year period.

Similarly, organic sales increased approximately 2%. Favorable foreign exchange was a modest positive to sales. Industrial’s operating profit was $9.4 million versus a loss of $48.7 million a year ago. Excluding $13.4 million of restructuring and transformation related charges in the current year, adjusted operating profit of $22.8 million was up 17%, and adjusted operating margin of 10.5% was up 130 basis points. Adjusted operating profit benefited from positive pricing and favorable productivity. With respect to orders and sales for the quarter across our industrial businesses, Molding Solutions organic orders increased 6%, while organic sales decreased 2%. Our multi-cavity mold systems product line was once again solid, with personal care and general industrial end markets propelling orders, and medical, personal care, and general industrial lifting the sales.

These were offset by weakness in our hot runner product line serving automotive end markets. For 2023, we now expect Molding Solutions organic sales to increase low single digits down slightly from our prior expectation. At Motion Control Solutions, organic orders were down 5% in the quarter, while organic sales grew 4%. As was the case last quarter, we saw good orders and sales driven by transportation related end markets, while we saw softness in the sheet metal forming end market. We continue to forecast mid-single digit organic sales growth for MCS in 2023. At Automation, our organic orders were down 3%, while organic sales increased 5%. We expect high single digit organic sales growth for automation in 2023, unchanged from our prior view.

For the industrial segment, we anticipate low to mid-single digit organic sales growth for 2023, with adjusted operating margin between 9.5% to 10.5%, the latter consistent with our previous outlook. At Aerospace, sales were $122 million, up 12% from a year ago. OEM sales grew 8%, while aftermarket sales grew by 18% in total. Within the aftermarket, MRO was up 26%, and spare parts were up 7%. Operating profit was $16.6 million, down 19%. Excluding restructuring and transformation related charges of $0.5 million and MB Aerospace acquisition related charges of $3.6 million, adjusted operating profit was $20.7 million, essentially flat year-over-year. Adjusted operating margin was 17%, down 190 basis points from a year ago. As Tom mentioned, adjusted operating profit and margin were impacted by unfavorable productivity and product mix within the OEM business, offset in part by the benefits of higher sales volume.

OEM orders were down 18% in the quarter, though that relates to the lumpiness of order patterns and is not concerning. Book-to-bill was 1.2 times in the quarter and 1.5 times in the first half, so a healthy order level. Our OEM backlog grew to $805 million, an increase of 2% sequentially from March 2023, and up 7% as compared to a year ago. We expect to convert approximately 50% of this backlog to revenue over the next 12 months. Our OEM sales outlook for 2023 is up low 20%, a more favorable view than our April outlook. For the aftermarket, we forecast 2023 growth of mid-teens for MRO and low double digits for spare parts, both representing an increase from our prior view. Our forecast for aerospace adjusted operating margin is approximately 18%, a small down tick from our prior view.

With respect to cash, first half cash provided by operating activities was $42 million versus $9 million in the prior year period. The primary drivers continue to be from lower paid incentive compensation in 2023 relative to 2022 and a lower change in working capital compared to the prior year period. Free cash flow was $21 million versus a negative $5 million last year and capital expenditures were $22 million up approximately $8 million from the prior year. With our balance sheet, the debt-to-EBITDA ratio as defined by our credit agreement was 2.56 times at quarter end. When considering our cash position at the end of the second quarter on a net-debt-to EBITDA basis, we’d be approximately 2.2 times. Our second quarter average diluted shares outstanding were 51.2 million shares and period m shares outstanding were 50.6 million shares.

During the quarter, we did not repurchase any shares. Turning to slide 6 of our supplement, let me share details of our updated outlook for 2023. We now expect organic sales to be up 7% to 9% for the year with adjusted operating margin between 12.5% and 13.5%. We continue to expect adjusted EPS in the range of $2.15 to $2.30 up 9% to 16% from 2022’s adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share. 2023 adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to exclude $0.54 from the restructuring and transformation related activities announced to date and $0.08 related to the pending MB Aerospace Acquisition. We estimate the remaining adjustments to be $0.10 in Q3 and $0.07 in Q4. Please note that the closing and other deal costs associated with the pending MB Aerospace Acquisition are not included in our outlooks.

Like last year, we do expect adjusted EPS in the third quarter to be lower than that of the second quarter by a few cents. A few other outlook items. Interest expense is anticipated to be approximately $26 million and other income to be approximately $1 million. Please note this excludes $1.4 million of pension income attributable to our restructuring activities. We anticipate a full-year effective tax rate between 24% and 25% CapEx of approximately 50 million average diluted shares of approximately 51 million and cash conversion of approximately 100%. In closing, we generated good second quarter result and our transformation efforts remain on track. That said, we see pockets of suboptimal productivity and the pace of working capital improvement hasn’t gained sufficient traction.

We are actively addressing both of these items with our focus on driving revenues, managing working capital and delivering core business execution. Operator, we will now open the call for questions.

