Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.16

The board of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 8th of September, with investors receiving $0.16 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Barnes Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 530% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 41%. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 24%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

Barnes Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.40 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.64. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.8% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Barnes Group's earnings per share has shrunk at 36% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Our Thoughts On Barnes Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Barnes Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Barnes Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

