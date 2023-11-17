Barry Callebaut's (VTX:BARN) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Barry Callebaut AG (VTX:BARN) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 10th of January to CHF29.00. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.0%, which is below the industry average.

Barry Callebaut's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, Barry Callebaut was paying a whopping 176% as a dividend, but this only made up 36% of its overall earnings. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 26.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 30%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Barry Callebaut Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CHF14.50 total annually to CHF29.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.6% per year. While growth may be thin on the ground, Barry Callebaut could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

Our Thoughts On Barry Callebaut's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Barry Callebaut is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 9 Barry Callebaut analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

