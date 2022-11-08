BBSI Announces Launch of BBSI U Learning Management System

Barrett Business Services Inc

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.S., has announced the launch of BBSI U™, an online learning management system that affords BBSI clients and their employees access to a dedicated training platform.



The launch of BBSI U represents an expansion of BBSI’s unique service offering, which supports its clients’ growth and compliance. This new online platform includes curated content packages focused on critical compliance areas and skills necessary to support the payroll, risk and safety, and HR functions of any business, as well as the leadership and professional skill development of employees.

“At BBSI, our goal is to support the growth and success of our clients and their employees,” said Gerald Blotz, BBSI’s Chief Operating Officer. “So, it was a natural extension of our service model to introduce a learning platform that supports their educational needs. A learning management system was also one of the top requests we received from our clients in our annual survey.”

The BBSI U learning catalog was developed to accommodate all learning styles, reinforcing long-term adoption and behavior changes across teams. The courses focus on engaging employees in various ways, including interactive online courses, videos, and brief or comprehensive courses. The catalog also provides learning opportunities in English and Spanish to meet the diverse needs of all BBSI clients and partners.

“BBSI U gives our clients and partners the confidence that they can meet the training needs of their employees and keep their business compliant with certain state and federal laws and regulations,” said Darryl Wagner, BBSI’s Senior Vice President of Organizational Development. “BBSI U also integrates with our proprietary payroll and HR platform, myBBSI, making it easy for our partners, clients, and their employees to access the system.”

For more information on BBSI’s new learning management system, visit www.BBSI.com/services/technology.

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. For more information, please visit www.bbsi.com.

Media Relations:

Lorin Gelfand

Tel 1-360-869-4052

Lorin.Gelfand@BBSI.com

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Cody Slach

Tel 1-949-574-3860

BBSI@gatewayir.com



